Four India-bound ships with 0.18 mn tonnes of fertilisers clear Hormuz

Around four India-bound carrying about 0.18 million tonnes of fertilisers and inputs that go into making them have crossed the conflict-ridden Strait of Hormuz by late evening on Monday from the time the US-Iran peace deal was signed, senior government officials said. This includes around 92,250.07 tonnes of urea.

Sources said in total urea shipments estimated at around 0.33 million tonnes while DAP shipments estimated at around 0.22-0.25 million tonnes have been stranded in the Strait of Hormuz ever since the West Asia conflict broke out.

Meanwhile, of the ships that have crossed the Strait since the peace deal, two carrying around 50,000 tonnes and 42,750 tonnes of urea are scheduled to berth in Krishnapatnam and Kakinada ports in the next few days, while the other two carrying 32,251 tonnes of sulphur and 55,000 tonnes of Di-Ammonia Phosphate (DAP) are scheduled to land in Paradeep and Mundra ports.

“Upon arrival, these fresh imports will be immediately offloaded to supplement the nation's existing fertilizer buffers and secure ongoing agricultural requirements,” an official said.

Officials said India's total fertilizer sales post-crisis (from March 1, 2026, to June 21, 2026) reached 15.34 million tonnes, a rise of almost 9.4 per cent from the same period last year. These include 7.9 million tonnes of urea, 3.48 million of NPKS and 1.98 million tonnes of DAP.

After the crisis broke out, India’s domestic fertiliser production rose to an impressive 13.31 million tonnes which was matched by around 4.36 million tonnes of imports during the period, sources said.

With the latest global tender of 1.77 million tonnes, sources said, India has successfully tied up imports of around 9 million tonnes of urea and complexes ever since the crisis broke out in West Asia, officials said.