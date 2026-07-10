From Bihar to Kerala, state Budgets chart divergent paths in social welfare

Over the past decade, social sector spending has been one of the largest components of states’ expenditure. However, an analysis beyond national averages shows a striking divergence. While some states direct more than half of their budgets towards social sectors, others allocate modest shares. States not only spend different amounts on social welfare but also pursue very different approaches.

The data tells a story of contrasting development models and competing budgetary priorities. Jharkhand and Bihar make large social sector allocations to alleviate poverty and deprivation, whereas such spending is relatively lower in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, where strong social indicators are already well-established.

Jharkhand, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Bihar are expected to be the five highest social sector spenders in 2025-26, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India. In each of these states, social expenditure accounts for roughly half of total spending, compared with an all-state average of 42.2 per cent.

Jharkhand tops the list by spending 54.8 per cent of its budget on social sectors, up from 49.9 per cent in 2016-17. West Bengal’s share increased from 47.4 per cent to 54.2 per cent. Delhi is expected to allocate 54.1 per cent of its expenditure towards social sectors, while Chhattisgarh and Bihar are projected to spend 50.3 per cent and 49.8 per cent in FY26, respectively. The figures show that welfare spending is an important component of state budgets, particularly in eastern India.

Yet the outcomes from high budgetary allocations are mixed. Bihar is among the largest social sector spenders, but it has the highest poverty headcount ratio (at 33.8 per cent) among states analysed and the highest multidimensional poverty index of 0.16. Nearly two-thirds of pregnant women in the state are anaemic, while female labour force participation is below the national average.

Jharkhand allocates the largest share of its budget for social sectors, particularly towards women-centric schemes. Yet 28.8 per cent of its population is multidimensionally poor, and anaemia affects more than half of expectant mothers.

Chhattisgarh, another high social spender, has the highest maternal mortality ratio among the states analysed, at 146 deaths per 100,000 live births. Similarly, West Bengal spends heavily on both social sectors and women’s welfare, but its maternal mortality ratio of 104 is more than triple Kerala’s rate.

Delhi is a large social sector spender and records relatively low poverty levels, yet its female labour force participation of 10.4 per cent is the lowest among all the states analysed. Its gender budget, at 9.5 per cent of total expenditure, is also lower than that of several other high-performing states.

Punjab, Kerala, Goa, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh form the other end of the spectrum. Punjab spends 21.3 per cent of its budget on social sectors, the lowest among the states analysed. Kerala and Tamil Nadu allocate 32.2 per cent and 33.6 per cent, respectively, placing them among the bottom five despite their reputation for strong social development.

The presence of Kerala and Tamil Nadu in this group is a surprising finding. Kerala records the lowest maternal mortality ratio (of 30) among the states analysed and has almost eliminated multidimensional poverty. Anaemia among pregnant women stands at 31.4 per cent, less than half the national average. Tamil Nadu performs similarly well, with a maternal mortality ratio of 35, a poverty headcount ratio of just 2.2 per cent and a female labour force participation rate of 38.8 per cent, among the highest in the country.

Spending on women’s welfare adds another layer to the story. Jharkhand allocates 35.5 per cent of its budget towards women-focused schemes — the highest among the states analysed — while West Bengal allocates 26.3 per cent. Crucially, high gender budgeting is not confined to the biggest overall social spenders. Tamil Nadu earmarks 29.8 per cent of its budget towards women-centric programmes, second only to Jharkhand, while Kerala allocates 21.4 per cent. Both are well above the national average of 9.4 per cent.

Ultimately, these numbers reveal a striking paradox. Some of India's biggest social spenders continue to struggle with high poverty, poor maternal health and widespread deprivation. Conversely, some of its best-performing states rank among the lowest spenders on social welfare.

However, this contrast is not necessarily a contradiction. Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh are poor and have large populations, requiring sustained spending on health, education, nutrition and welfare. By contrast, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are further ahead in their development journeys. Decades of steady investments in public health, education and social infrastructure have delivered strong outcomes, allowing social expenditure to now account for a smaller share of their overall budgets.