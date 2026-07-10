From splurge to squeeze: Women's cash schemes face fiscal reality

Often announced before elections, cumulative expenditure on such schemes grew almost 25 per cent in five years. But with revenue deficits widening, some states are tightening the purse strings.

Maharashtra’s Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme was launched in June 2024 with an outlay of Rs 46,000 crore to provide Rs 1,500 monthly to women aged 21 to 60. It played a key role in the Mahayuti alliance’s electoral victory but has contracted steadily since then. The Rs 26,000 crore allocated in 2026 is a 42 per cent cut from Rs 36,000 crore the previous year. Account closures after identity verification have reduced the number of beneficiaries from 24 million to 16.6 million. Women farmers on a parallel direct benefit transfer scheme have had their monthly assistance cut by 67 per cent.

West Bengal, when it was governed by Mamata Banerjee, increased the outlay for the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme from Rs 12,000 crore in FY24 to Rs 26,700 crore in FY26. Bengal’s revenue deficits averaged between 1.6 per cent and 2.6 per cent of the gross state domestic product (GSDP). It ranked 16th among 18 states in the NITI Aayog’s Fiscal Health Index (2022-23) and carried a debt of 38-39 per cent of the GSDP.

The state’s new BJP government has renamed the scheme as Annapurna Yojana and increased the monthly payout to Rs 3,000 from Rs 1500, but 3 million beneficiaries could be dropped as a result of the Special Intensive Revision electoral process.

Not all states are trimming funds. Jharkhand doubled the monthly payout for Maiyan Samman from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500. The scheme will get Rs 14,066 crore for FY27 — 12 per cent of the state’s revenue expenditure. New Delhi’s Mahila Samriddhi scheme increased monthly assistance from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500. Haryana’s Lado Laxmi allocation rose to Rs 6,500 crore for FY27.

Madhya Pradesh’s Ladli Behna scheme increased monthly transfers to Rs 1,500 from Rs 1000 announced at the inauguration of the scheme in 2023 (It was later revised to Rs 1,250). This has happened amid the state’s revenue surplus for FY25 contracting from an estimated Rs 618 crore to Rs 7 crore Karnataka’s Gruha Lakshmi scheme was allocated Rs 28,608 crore in the FY27 budget at a time when the state is in a delicate fiscal position. The state was in revenue surplus in FY23 — the year before the scheme was launched — but has run a deficit every year since. The Comptroller and Auditor General noted that five schemes for women, youth and poor households led to Karnataka cutting infrastructure spending by Rs 5,000 crore in FY24.

N R Bhanumurthy, director of the Madras School of Economics, said women’s welfare schemes are not the only reason for states’ revenue deficit. States should rationalise revenue expenditure and subsume subsidy schemes with cash transfer. “Cash transfers are more effective than in-kind,” he said.

Studies have found that when targeted effectively, cash transfer schemes for women boost rural household spending and encourage personal savings. Initiatives like Tamil Nadu’s Magalir Urimai Thittam challenge gender norms by compensating for unpaid domestic labour. However, the true value of such programmes hinges on whether states can move past poll-driven funding cycles.

The writer is a 2026 batch Business Standard-Rahul Khullar intern