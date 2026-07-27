From Vizag to Surat: Non-metro cities are driving India's jobs boom

India's employment map is no longer confined to Mumbai's trading floors, Gurugram's glass towers or Bengaluru's tech campuses. Non-metro cities are emerging as India's newest employment hubs, attracting companies, capital and talent that once gravitated almost exclusively towards the metros.

The numbers tell the story. LinkedIn's latest 'Cities on the Rise' report places 10 non-metro cities among India's fastest-growing job markets, led by Visakhapatnam, followed by Ludhiana, Surat, Vadodara and Prayagraj. A separate study by Quess Corp found that nearly 70 per cent of India's formal workforce is now based outside the metros. Tier-3 cities alone account for 40 per cent of employment, while tier-2 cities contribute another 29 per cent.

Lower costs are drawing companies beyond the metros

One of the biggest advantages smaller cities offer businesses is cost efficiency. According to Deloitte and Nasscom estimates, salaries in tier-2 cities can be 25-30 per cent lower than in metros, while real estate rentals are nearly 50 per cent cheaper. Global Capability Centres (GCCs) can operate at costs that are 10-35 per cent lower than in established business centres, and companies are also reporting lower employee attrition.

"Companies are increasingly choosing tier-2 and tier-3 cities because they offer a strong mix of lower operating costs, skilled talent, better infrastructure and growing markets. As costs and employee attrition continue to rise in major metros, businesses are looking to expand into smaller cities to improve efficiency and support long-term growth," said Premchand Chandrasekharan, partner at Avalon Consulting.

The cost advantage is particularly visible in technology hiring. "For AI talent, emerging cities can offer 40-50 per cent lower costs than Bengaluru, while established technology hubs like Pune, Chennai and Kochi continue to offer talent at 20-30 per cent lower salary premiums than major metros, This enables companies to build scalable delivery centres while keeping costs under control," said Kapil Joshi, CEO, IT Staffing, Quess Corp.

Infrastructure investments are creating new employment clusters

Cost, however, is only one part of the story. Years of public infrastructure spending and industrial development are helping smaller cities evolve into specialised economic clusters.

Coimbatore has strengthened its manufacturing base thanks to its position along the extended Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor towards Kochi. Indore has gained from the Vikram Udyogpuri Industrial Township, while Raipur is drawing investment in emerging technologies through the Naya Raipur project.

Other cities are carving out their own identities. Visakhapatnam is emerging as a hub for technology, data centres and pharmaceuticals, Surat is diversifying beyond textiles and diamonds into startups and exports, Vadodara is attracting engineering and technology investments, while Hosur has become a key electric vehicle manufacturing destination.

Experts point to the growing significance of government initiatives in enabling this transformation. "Among the various initiatives, PM Gati Shakti, Bharatmala and the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme have had the biggest impact. The Smart Cities Mission has also helped improve urban infrastructure and quality of life. As a result, cities such as Indore, Coimbatore, Nagpur, Surat, Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar have attracted new investments and created more employment opportunities," Chandrasekharan said.

GCC expansion is creating high-quality jobs outside metros

India's technology and AI boom is no longer confined to metro cities. According to CBRE's analysis, tier-2 cities such as Ahmedabad and Jaipur are increasingly being viewed as cost-effective alternatives for technology operations. Meanwhile, an ANSR report found that GCC job openings in emerging cities have grown by 42 per cent, compared with 19 per cent in established metro hubs.

"What we are seeing on the ground is that India's innovation story is no longer metro-only. Tier-2 and tier-3 cities have moved from being peripheral to becoming a genuine strategic frontier for GCCs, AI innovation and digital engineering," said Glory Nelson, country head, India Delivery Centre at Xebia.

"An estimated 15-20 per cent of the growth in GCC expansion may be attributed to non-metro cities by the end of the decade. Businesses have started deploying resources in these cities for digital, analytics, cloud infrastructure, security and engineering work," said Milin Dholakia, COO at Beyond Key.

Sector-specific growth is creating employment ecosystems

Employment growth in smaller cities is also becoming increasingly specialised. According to LinkedIn's Cities on the Rise report, banking, manufacturing, retail and logistics are among the biggest contributors to job creation in non-metro markets. In tier-3 cities, banking and manufacturing together account for more than 45 per cent of employment.

"Hiring growth is expected to be broad-based. Manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics, FMCG, consumer durables, healthcare, financial services, GCCs and IT-enabled services are all expected to create significant opportunities. Government initiatives like Make in India will continue to drive growth and employment beyond the metros," said Sonal Arora, country manager, GI Group Holding.

At the same time, employers are seeking more specialised digital capabilities. "Hiring is also becoming more specialised. Employers are increasingly looking for execution-oriented digital skills such as workflow automation, digital operations, cloud support, enterprise support and application development. There is also strong demand for technology skills such as React Native, web development and IT support, while city-specific specialisations are beginning to emerge," said Joshi.

Employees are choosing smaller cities too

The shift is not being driven by companies alone. Professionals are increasingly opting to live and work in smaller cities, attracted by lower living costs, improved quality of life and greater workplace flexibility. According to Adecco India, nearly one-third of India's remote workforce now lives in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, while demand for remote and hybrid roles in these locations continues to rise.

"There has been a clear shift in what professionals value when making career decisions. Salary remains important, but it is no longer the only deciding factor. Recent industry research suggests that work-life balance, flexibility and overall employee experience are becoming equally important. Industry analyses show that tier-2 locations offer 10-35 per cent lower costs of living, 25-30 per cent lower talent costs and up to 50 per cent lower real estate costs than comparable metro markets," said Joshi.

Startups are following the trend

The same geographic shift is becoming visible in India's startup ecosystem as well. Government data shows that more than half of India's registered startups now originate from tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Improved digital connectivity, easier access to funding and government support programmes are enabling entrepreneurs to build businesses outside traditional startup hubs.

Investor confidence in these ventures has grown too. "Certainly, there is much more investor confidence now. Entrepreneurs from smaller cities are building successful startups across SaaS, manufacturing, logistics, agritech and AI-powered services. Lower operating costs provide a longer financial runway and encourage greater capital discipline," said Dholakia.

Can this boom be sustained?

The pace of this growth raises an obvious question: can smaller cities sustain it? Rapid urbanisation and industrialisation bring their own pressures on housing, public transport, water supply and urban planning. Bengaluru's well-documented infrastructure strain offers a cautionary tale for cities now in the middle of rapid expansion.

"India's tier-2 and tier-3 cities are far better prepared for growth today than they were a decade ago. However, preparedness varies from city to city. While many have made significant progress, challenges remain in areas such as public transport, affordable housing, healthcare, water supply, waste management and urban planning. As more companies and workers move to these locations, addressing these gaps will become increasingly important," said Chandrasekharan.