Regulators, officials keep close watch on heightened geopolitical frictions

Held at the office of India’s central bank, the sub-committee deliberated on key global and domestic macroeconomic and financial sector developments, along with emerging issues bearing implications for financial stability, a release by the RBI said.

Among regulator-members present at the meeting included Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) chairperson Ajay Seth, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) chairperson S Ramann, and International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) chairperson K Rajaraman.

From the government, sub-committee members included S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY); V Vualnam, Secretary, Department of Expenditure (DoE); V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Adviser; Aparna Sinha, Adviser, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA); and Ansuman Pattnaik, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

Likewise, from the RBI, deputy governors Swaminathan J, Poonam Gupta, Shirish Chandra Murmu, Rohit Jain and Executive Director Ajit Ratnakar Joshi, also attended the meeting.

The FSDC-SC reaffirmed its commitment to enhance the financial sector resilience through inter-regulatory coordination, and keeping a close watch on emerging challenges including those from heightened geopolitical frictions.