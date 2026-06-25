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Home / Economy / News / FTA with UK most comprehensive agreement so far, says Piyush Goyal

FTA with UK most comprehensive agreement so far, says Piyush Goyal

The minister arrived in the UK on a three-day visit to review the preparedness of both countries for the implementation of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA)

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, while addressing the India Global Forum (IGF) UK-India Week. (Photo: X@PiyushGoyal)

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, while addressing the India Global Forum (IGF) UK-India Week. (Photo: X@PiyushGoyal)

Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 6:12 PM IST

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The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the UK is the most comprehensive agreement that India has entered into so far and "sky is the limit" in terms of the economic benefits that will flow from it, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said here Thursday.
 
The minister arrived in the UK on a three-day visit to review the preparedness of both countries for the implementation of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which will enter into force from July 15.
 
Addressing the India Global Forum (IGF) UK-India Week at the start of his tour, the minister exhorted businesses in both countries to "seize the moment" and set ambitious targets to boost the estimated 48-billion-pound annual bilateral trading partnership on the back of CETA.
 
 
"The UK free trade agreement will be the first most comprehensive agreement that India has entered into so far," said Goyal.
 
"It's a partnership between two complementary economies, two growing economies. We understand each other, the mindset has got a lot of similarities. If our businesses leverage the benefits of the CETA, sky is the limit," he said.

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The minister dubbed as "very modest" some official UK government estimates that project the tariff cuts under the agreement injecting an estimated 25 billion pounds annual boost to the trading relationship over the next few years.
 
"That is very modest... I would think our businesses should be ambitious on both sides. I would beseech all the people in this room and take this message to all those who are not in this room to seize the moment," he said.
 
Goyal hailed the level of continuity provided at the UK ministerial level, despite political instability that witnessed changes in governments from the Conservatives to Labour over the course of the FTA negotiations.
 
"Ministers may have changed, but I must compliment the UK for continuity in decisions and continuity in following through what was already negotiated," he said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Piyush Goyal India UK India-UK Free Trade

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 6:12 PM IST

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