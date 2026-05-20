Govt says ₹3 fuel hike trims OMC losses to ₹750 cr/day, but relief limited

The government on Monday said the recent ₹3-per-litre increase in petrol and diesel prices has reduced daily losses of state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) by nearly 25 per cent, easing some of the financial pressure caused by elevated global crude prices and a weakening rupee due to the West Asia crisis.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said daily under-recoveries of state-run fuel retailers had fallen from around ₹1,000 crore to nearly ₹750 crore following the latest revision.

Despite the price hikes, petrol and diesel continue to be sold below cost-recovery levels. According to Crisil estimates, under-recoveries still stand at roughly ₹10 per litre on petrol and ₹13 per litre on diesel, while cumulative losses since the start of the conflict could exceed ₹1 trillion by the end of May.

Relief for OMCs, but only partial

Analysts say the latest fuel price hikes have slowed the financial bleeding at state-run fuel retailers, but fall short of fully offsetting the impact of elevated crude prices and currency pressures.

Debopam Chaudhuri, chief economist at Piramal Group, said the ₹3-per-litre fuel price hike could have provided a reasonably effective interim solution until the crisis eased and crude prices moderated back toward $90 per barrel or lower. However, the current macroeconomic environment has made the relief far less meaningful.

ALSO READ: Petrol, diesel prices raised by 90 paise in second rate hike in a week “Under current conditions, where the INR continues to weaken to fresh lows and India’s average crude basket price remains persistently above $106 per barrel, the economics change almost daily. In such an environment, the recent price hike offers only limited and likely temporary relief to OMCs,” Chaudhuri said, adding that retail prices may need to rise by at least another 10 per cent for state-run fuel retailers to see any material improvement in profitability.

Government faces difficult policy choices

Experts say the government now faces a familiar but politically sensitive dilemma: allow higher fuel prices and risk inflation, or shield consumers and push the burden on to OMCs and public finances.

“For an economy that is increasingly striving toward market-based functioning with minimal direct government intervention, large-scale fiscal support to OMCs may not be the preferred approach,” Chaudhuri said.

He argued that India’s previous reliance on oil bonds during past crude shocks had left long-term fiscal scars, making policymakers cautious about returning to subsidy-heavy mechanisms.

Nilanjan Banik, professor of economics and finance at Mahindra University, said the government effectively has only three realistic options if under-recoveries continue to widen – further pump price increases, explicit fiscal support, or continued balance sheet absorption by OMCs.

“The realistic path is a mix of all three,” he said, suggesting targeted subsidies for transporters, farmers or specific sectors, or even a centralised buffer mechanism to partially absorb losses.

The debate has also revived questions around India’s fuel pricing regime. Although petrol and diesel prices were officially deregulated in 2010 and 2014 respectively, retail fuel prices have often remained frozen during politically sensitive periods despite sharp swings in global crude prices.

“India’s system remains officially market-linked and deregulated, but in practice pricing has become effectively semi-administered during episodes of geopolitical stress,” Banik said. “OMCs and the government have smoothed, delayed or absorbed shocks to limit pump price volatility, creating a de facto hybrid regime.”

That observation touches on a long-running controversy around India’s fuel pricing model. Critics have repeatedly argued that while prices are technically market-linked, retail revisions often remain politically managed during elections or periods of global volatility, leaving OMCs to temporarily absorb losses.

Crude shock raises inflation concerns

Economists warn that fuel hikes may spill over into broader inflation through freight, logistics and manufacturing costs if crude prices stay elevated.

“The sharp increase in prices of petrochemical feedstock like naphtha, bitumen and petroleum coke is a key inflationary risk for FY27,” Chaudhuri said, pointing to April wholesale price trends that showed steep inflation in several petroleum-linked industrial inputs.

“These cost pressures are expected to gradually transmit across manufacturing and supply chains, while higher transportation and logistics expenses could further intensify the broader inflation environment,” he said.

According to Chaudhuri, if current conditions persist, India’s consumer inflation could rise towards 5.2 per cent in FY27. However, he said the outlook could improve significantly if India’s average crude import basket moderates to around $95 per barrel or lower before the end of the first half of FY27.

Banik said diesel prices, in particular, have wider implications because of their role in transport and agriculture.

“Diesel is a large share of road freight operating costs, agricultural fuel use and many intermediate inputs; higher diesel typically raises freight rates and input costs, which then push up prices of goods and services over several months,” he said.

He added that recent fuel hikes could directly add between 0.1 and 0.3 percentage points to consumer inflation, with second-round pass-through effects potentially adding another 0.1–0.2 percentage points over time.

How India has historically handled oil shocks

India has historically responded to major oil shocks through a mix of subsidies, tax cuts, oil bonds, burden-sharing by upstream firms and calibrated fuel price increases.

During the 1973 Arab oil embargo and the 1979 Iranian Revolution, the government relied heavily on price controls, rationing and subsidies. The 1990-91 Gulf War contributed to India’s balance-of-payments crisis and accelerated broader economic liberalisation.

How India handled past crude shocks, and what changed over time. The current response marks a shift from blanket subsidy mechanisms toward more calibrated price pass-through and limited fiscal intervention. Later, during the 2008 crude supercycle, when global oil prices touched nearly $147 per barrel, India leaned on oil bonds and upstream burden-sharing to compensate OMCs while keeping retail fuel prices artificially low.The current response marks a shift from blanket subsidy mechanisms toward more calibrated price pass-through and limited fiscal intervention.

“India enters this crisis from a materially stronger macroeconomic position compared with previous oil shock cycles,” Chaudhuri said, citing stronger external buffers, improved banking sector resilience and healthier balance sheets across large financial institutions.

Still, he cautioned that prolonged elevated crude prices could begin exerting “severe pressure” on India’s balance-of-payments management if the crisis persists.

What to watch next

The key question now is whether the latest fuel hikes are enough to stabilise OMC finances if geopolitical tensions remain elevated.

Rahul Ahluwalia, founder-director of the Foundation for Economic Development, argued that the government should gradually allow fuel prices and the rupee to reflect underlying market realities instead of suppressing price signals.

“The ground reality is that we are experiencing a geopolitical crisis and global oil prices are high. We should consume less petrol and diesel, and prices are the best way to make that happen,” Ahluwalia said.

“There will be some inflationary impact of this, but it is not complete pass through because people will find substitutes with smaller oil components when prices are high,” Ahluwalia added.

At the same time, he argued that targeted welfare support, such as direct cash or food transfers, would be more effective than broad-based fuel suppression policies.

For now, the government appears to be taking a calibrated middle path, allowing gradual fuel price increases while avoiding a direct bailout. But with OMCs still losing nearly Rs 750 crore a day and retail prices remaining below cost-recovery levels, analysts said the current relief may only buy limited time if crude prices remain elevated.