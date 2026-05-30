Saturday, May 30, 2026 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Fuel price hikes, weak monsoon may push up retail inflation: Finance Ministry

Fuel price hikes, weak monsoon may push up retail inflation: Finance Ministry

The duration of the Strait of Hormuz disruption remains the 'single most consequential variable' for India's external and price outlook, the report said

Retail inflation

India's annual retail inflation rose marginally to ‌3.48 per cent in ​April and so ​far remains below the central bank's target

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's retail inflation could rise as a result of recent ​fuel price hikes and weaker-than-normal monsoon ​rains, the country's finance ministry said in ‌a report on Saturday, as energy supply disruptions continue because of the West Asia conflict.

The duration of the Strait of Hormuz disruption remains the "single most consequential variable" for India's external and price outlook, the report said. 

A sharp rise in upstream price pressures, along with recent increases in fuel prices, suggests ‌a gradual pass-through to retail inflation through higher transport, energy and food-related costs in the coming months, the report added. 

A significant rainfall deficit coupled with current geopolitical conditions could translate into food inflation, weakening rural demand and aggregate growth, the report ​said. 

 

The near-term outlook for the Indian economy is one of ‌cautious resilience. 

Also Read

cng

Mumbai CNG price hiked by ₹2 to ₹86/kg amid West Asia supply disruptions

EAM S Jaishankar with US State Secy Marco Rubio (left) at the Quad foreign ministers' meet in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: PTI

Best of BS Opinion: Quad relevance, fuel pricing, and a Cockroach Party

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Lingering geopolitical tensions may hit loan portfolios: RBI report

Inflation, economy, fruits

Food, personal care products may get costlier as input costs rise: Report

Air India

Air india to reduce domestic flights by 22% as high fuel prices bite

The confluence of elevated global energy prices, a depreciating rupee, rising ​upstream ‌cost pressures and the prospect of a below-normal monsoon ‌calls for sustained policy vigilance, the report said.

India's annual retail inflation rose marginally to ‌3.48 per cent in ​April and so ​far remains below the central bank's target. 

The finance ministry releases its economic report ‌every month. 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

rupee

Net household financial savings rise to 7% of GNDI in FY25: RBI report

The country's foreign exchange reserves have risen by $311 billion since December 2018, when the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das began. This represents the largest forex jump under any governor to date. India now has th

RBI's forex transaction gains rise 52% to ₹1.69 trillion in FY26

V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor

Energy prices, CAD and BoP big priorities, says V Anantha Nageswaran

Russian oil tanker, Russian tanker

India raises Russian crude oil and US gas imports in May, shows datapremium

Sergio Gor

India-US trade deal to be finalised over next few weeks: Sergio Gor

Topics : retail inflation Inflation rise Fuel prices monsoon forecast IMD

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

GT vs RR LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMRF Stock ValuationQ4 Results TodayUS Iran Peace DealOTT This Week ITC Stocks TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance