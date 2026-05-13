Wednesday, May 13, 2026 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Fuel prices may rise if West Asia war drags on: RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra

Fuel prices may rise if West Asia war drags on: RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra

His remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voluntary austerity, including cutting down on petrol and diesel use and putting off gold purchases, to preserve foreign exchange reserves

fuel, petrol, diesel

The RBI has forecast growth of 6.9 per cent this financial year, with inflation averaging 4.6 per cent | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 12:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Anup Roy
 
India may need to increase retail fuel prices if the conflict in the West Asia drags on, Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra said.
 
His remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voluntary austerity, including cutting down on petrol and diesel use and putting off gold purchases, to preserve foreign exchange reserves. The duty on gold was more than doubled and more measures to curb demand for imported goods are likely, Bloomberg News reported earlier.
 
“If this is to continue for longer period of time, it is just a matter of time before the government will pass on some of the price increases,” Malhotra said at a conference hosted by the Swiss National Bank and the International Monetary Fund in Switzerland on Tuesday. Excise duties had been cut while state-run fuel retailers were absorbing the increase in crude prices as the conflict continues, he added. 
 
 
India’s inflation edged up to 3.48 per cent in April from 3.40 per cent in March, coming in lower than expected as the government absorbed higher crude costs. However, risks remain as rising energy prices from the West Asia conflict weigh on the outlook.

Also Read

Iran, Iran flag

Inflation, weak economy test Iran's ability to withstand war, US blockade

crude oil, oil

Oil prices fall on teetering Iran ceasefire as Trump heads to China

Iran, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei,

US intel shows Iran retains missile capabilities despite Trump's claims

Donald Trump,Trump

Stopping Iran's nuclear program outweighs Americans' economic pain: Trump

Asian stocks

Asian markets falter as hot US inflation, shaky Iran ceasefire weigh

 
Supply-chain disruptions in the region are beginning to hit India. “We have this framework of flexible inflation targeting, but in such times it’s not sufficient,” he said, adding that fiscal coordination becomes critical “if the supply shock is as big as it is.”
 
The RBI has forecast growth of 6.9 per cent this financial year, with inflation averaging 4.6 per cent. However, economists expect growth to slow further and inflation to rise due to the conflict. The RBI left its key policy repurchase rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent in April.
 
“We are being more and more data dependent. We are taking it more meeting by meeting,” said the RBI governor. The RBI is being flexible in its approach and is ready to look through the shock if it’s transitory, “but if it is entrenched, we need to take action,” Malhotra said. The central bank’s next monetary policy meeting is scheduled for June 5.
 

More From This Section

IFAD's Associate Vice-President for Country Operations, Donal Brown

IFAD looking to make 3-4 direct investments in India in next one year: VPpremium

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

India raises import duties on gold: A timeline of hikes, cuts and comebacks

Hardeep Puri, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas

India has 60 days of crude, LNG, 45 days of LPG, no supply issues: Puri

fertilisers, urea

India set for record DAP import in single tender amid supply fears

gold, silver, gold silver, gold silver prices

Govt raises import tariffs on gold, silver to 15% to curb imports

Topics : RBI RBI Governor Fuel prices Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2026 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold Duty RiseGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayPM Modi on Gold BuyFuel Crisis in IndiaPrateek Yadav DiesVodafone Idea Share PriceIPL 2026 Points Table