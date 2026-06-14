Fuel prices to be reviewed based on crude oil supply: Suresh Gopi
Replying to reporters' questions on a possible revision in fuel prices, Gopi said the situation would be assessed based on crude oil supplies
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Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi on Sunday said fuel prices would be reviewed based on the availability of crude oil supplies.
Replying to reporters' questions on a possible revision in fuel prices, Gopi said the situation would be assessed based on crude oil supplies.
"Let us see the supply of crude oil. We have the minister concerned, Hardeep Singh Puri. Let it come," he said.
He also asked reporters whether they had the role of a supervisory ministry.
Fuel prices, including petrol, diesel and LPG, have witnessed hikes in recent weeks.
The increase followed disruptions in crude oil and natural gas supplies linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. PTI TBA.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jun 14 2026 | 10:27 AM IST