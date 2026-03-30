FY26 marks sweeping tax overhaul with new income tax law, GST reforms

“The formalising of the new income tax framework is undoubtedly one of the most significant developments this year. Focus on simplification, ease of compliance and thrust on use of technology will have a far-reaching impact in shaping a modern and future-ready taxation regime,” said Richa Sawhney, partner – tax, Grant Thornton Bharat.

In direct taxes, the new law replaces the six-decade-old Income-tax Act, 1961, with fewer sections, simpler language, and a unified “tax year” concept. Revised personal income tax slabs under the new regime raised the exemption limit, providing relief to middle-class taxpayers.

A key highlight was the rationalisation of transfer pricing safe harbour rules. IT, ITeS, KPO, and software-related contract R&D services were consolidated into a single “Information Technology Services” category with a uniform safe harbour margin of 15.5 per cent on operating costs. The eligibility threshold rose sharply from ₹300 crore to ₹2,000 crore. The regime now offers five-year block validity through an automated, rule-based approval process, reducing officer discretion and litigation while providing long-term certainty.

To boost India as a global digital infrastructure hub, a new safe harbour of 15 per cent on cost was introduced for Indian entities providing data centre services to related foreign group companies. Complementary incentives include a tax holiday up to 2047 for foreign companies procuring data centre services from specified Indian facilities for overseas customers (with domestic services taxed via Indian resellers). A 2 per cent margin safe harbour was proposed for non-resident component warehousing in bonded facilities for electronics manufacturing. Faster unilateral advance pricing agreements further support these reforms.

The government also focused on decriminalising certain direct tax offences. Procedural lapses such as non-production of books of accounts and documents were fully decriminalised, attracting only fines instead of prosecution. Imprisonment for other offences was rationalised — shifting from rigorous to simple imprisonment, with maximum terms reduced (generally to two years) and graded based on the quantum of tax evaded. Several penalties for technical defaults were converted into fees, lowering compliance anxiety and encouraging voluntary disclosures.

Nudge campaigns continued to serve as an effective tool for encouraging taxpayer self-accountability while streamlining compliance.

Indirect taxes featured GST 2.0 rate rationalisation, effective September 22, 2025. The multi-slab structure was simplified into a two-rate framework — 5 per cent (merit/essentials) and 18 per cent (standard), with 40 per cent for sin and luxury goods.

"This abolished the 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs for most items, corrected inversions in labour-intensive sectors, and lowered costs for consumer goods, vehicles, healthcare, and agriculture inputs, boosting affordability and consumption," said Abhishek A Rastogi, partner with Rastogi Chambers.

The GST Compensation Cess on sin goods was completely withdrawn from February 1, 2026, and replaced by the new Health Security Cess on specified sin goods to fund health and national security.

GST registration and compliance were eased through automation, liberalised post-sale discounts (credit notes allowed with recipient ITC reversal), aligned place-of-supply rules for intermediary services (treated as exports), and faster provisional refunds, including 90 per cent in inverted cases.

In customs, reforms included a structured two-year time limit (extendable by one year) for finalisation of provisional assessments to reduce uncertainty and operational costs. A new provision allowed voluntary post-clearance revision of Bill of Entry or Shipping Bill, enabling importers/exporters to re-assess duty with interest (no penalty for short payment) or claim refund for excess payment, subject to risk-based verification. Advance rulings validity was extended to five years, alongside AI-driven risk management and simplified clearances for trusted importers.