FY27 toll collection growth may moderate to 5-7% amid West Asia conflict

The economic impact of the West Asia conflict and a slowdown in commercial traffic are likely to moderate India’s toll collection growth by 150-200 basis points (bps) year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the fiscal year 2027 (FY27), according to Crisil Ratings.

Toll collection for Crisil’s sample of 91 toll road assets, covering 10,000 km and 60 per cent of privately operated concessions in FY26, stood at ₹23,000 crore, growing 7-8 per cent.

The projected moderation in FY27 is expected to be temporary and recouped in FY28 through higher toll rate hikes driven by inflationary pressures. Crisil said this highlights the resilience of toll road assets through economic cycles. Healthy operating performance and controlled leverage are expected to keep credit profiles stable.

Toll rate hikes in a fiscal year are linked to the previous year’s Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation.

Manish Gupta, deputy chief ratings officer, Crisil Ratings, said, “Traffic growth, a function of economic expansion, is estimated at 2-4 per cent in the near term. A modest WPI inflation of last year will limit toll rate hikes this fiscal and, consequently, toll collection will grow 5-7 per cent. However, next fiscal, toll rates may see a steeper increase due to higher WPI inflation expected this fiscal amid the West Asia conflict. This will drive toll collection growth to 8-10 per cent next fiscal.”

Commercial traffic remains the backbone of toll collection, contributing about 75 per cent. Freight movement, linked to industrial output, construction and mining activity, may be impacted by the West Asia conflict, reflected in sequential degrowth in FASTag toll collections in March and April.

Passenger traffic continues to benefit from rising vehicle ownership, improved connectivity and time savings from better road infrastructure. Though its share in toll collection is lower, passenger traffic growth has outpaced commercial traffic in recent years and is expected to remain resilient as it is less affected by geopolitical events.

While overall road traffic growth remains steady, about one-fourth of the assets in Crisil’s sample saw traffic decline over the past two fiscals. Diversion to new highways and expressways affected 12 per cent of the assets, while heavy monsoons, sand mining bans, post-surge normalisation and feeder route issues impacted another 12 per cent.

Anand Kulkarni, director, Crisil Ratings, said, “Notably, more than 80 per cent of the assets from the Crisil Ratings sample are part of infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) or pooled portfolios. Consequently, diversity of assets helps cushion the impact. Controlled leverage maintained under the InvIT structure, along with resilient operating performance, will keep the debt service coverage ratio of toll road assets strong at 1.5 times this fiscal and the next. Consequently, credit profiles will remain stable.”

Policy interventions have also influenced toll collection, though the impact has remained manageable. The introduction of an annual pass for non-commercial passenger vehicles led to a 5-7 per cent impact on overall toll collection in the last quarter of FY26. However, concessionaires are being compensated by the authority, preserving credit stability.

Crisil added that any sharp weakening in the macroeconomic environment amid the West Asia conflict, particularly affecting commercial traffic, will require close monitoring.