GDP calculations get new yardstick with PPI deflator from June quarter

The statistics ministry is also set to release revised real GDP estimates for previous years using the output PPI as the deflator on August 31, alongside the national accounts data for the April-June quarter of FY27.

“The first quarterly GDP data for FY27 will be based on the output PPI. The estimates released for 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25 will change for the constant-price estimates because we are now supposed to include the PPI. The revised series will be released in August,” one official said, adding that the calculations are underway.

The move follows Mospi’s IIP data released on June 29, which marked the shift from the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) to the output PPI as the deflator for item groups where output is collected in value terms. On June 15, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) unveiled India’s first PPI framework, comprising the output PPI, input PPI and services PPI.

In an interview with Business Standard on June 9, Mospi Secretary Saurabh Garg said the ministry would eventually replace the WPI with the PPI, though he did not specify a timeline. “We will examine them once we have the data available to us and then look at which sectors we can replace. But we are confident that we should be able to do it soon,” he said.

An analysis of annual IIP growth under the two deflator methodologies showed that while FY26 growth remained unchanged, FY25 IIP growth was revised down sharply, from 6.4 per cent under the WPI deflator to 5.7 per cent under the output PPI.

Economists said the shift in deflator from the WPI to the PPI is unlikely to a significant impact on GDP calculations.

Gaura Sengupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank, said the impact on GDP would be limited because only a small share of manufacturing gross value added (GVA) is derived from the IIP. “In terms of the change in the growth rate, there won’t be much of an impact on GDP as a very small fraction of manufacturing GVA is actually imputed from IIP. The majority of manufacturing GVA comes from listed company performance,” she said.