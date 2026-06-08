GDP estimate discrepancies will disappear after revisions: Mospi secy

During your tenure, a lot of reforms have been carried out in India’s statistical system. What’s next?

We have been trying to look at four or five broad parameters. One is timeliness of the releases, second is the frequency of whatever indices we are producing, third is the granularity of those indices, fourth is looking at data gaps, and the last is dissemination.

We have done a comprehensive review of where we are and what needs to be done. For example, we will be adopting the System of National Accounts 2025, which will bring in certain changes. We are looking at how we can further incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into our systems. We are further strengthening our technological base of the platforms that we have for internal processing. We have set up the framework so that the reviews are continuous. We have also now developed a three-year rolling calendar of the surveys, which will keep getting updated based on feedback that we receive from other ministries and departments on data gaps.

What about measuring the economy at the district level and strengthening state statistical systems?

We have started work on this. We have just brought out the revised guidelines for bringing out the district domestic product. We had, over the last one month, intense discussions with all states to familiarise them with the new technology. We hope that during the course of the year, more and more states will bring out that. Our surveys now have district as the stratum. So, we can bring out district-level estimates, for example, in PLFS (Periodic Labour Force Survey) and Asuse (Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises). We will be bringing out city-level estimates of prominent indicators in the next few weeks. So, we are looking at how to go more granular. Geographical granularity is something which all states are wanting, and we are working with them on this.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had assigned ‘C’ grade to India's statistical system last year. With all the reforms that have been carried out so far, what is the grade you expect when the IMF reviews it next?

The grade was low because of the base year 2011-12, which has been taken care of. Apart from that, we have made changes in data sources, methodological improvements. So, as far as we are concerned, we think now we are among the best globally. Let's wait for the IMF assessment.

What is the foremost challenge in conducting the National Household Income Survey?

Obviously, income is one thing which people are very hesitant to share. That would be the biggest (challenge) to ensure that people have the confidence that this data will remain confidential. And, in fact, we've done a lot of outreach to ensure that. Our track record is extremely good in terms of maintaining confidentiality of data.

What data we require is more of distribution of income. We are not looking at individual household or individual family’s income. We are just looking at in which decile or range the household lies. People realise the importance of giving that information, because it will help define government intervention so much more accurately. So, the survey seems to be going well.

Discrepancies in the latest gross domestic product (GDP) data have actually increased from 0.4 in 2023-24 (FY24) to 1.2 in FY26, in real terms…

We will have zero discrepancy at the end of the second and final revised estimates with a lag of two years.

What gives you that confidence?

Because we are now publishing supply-use tables where each supply is getting mapped to a use. So, we are doing that level of granularity of data which we did not have earlier.

How quickly will the new Producer Price Index (PPI) and revised Wholesale Price Index (WPI) be integrated into GDP estimates?

PPI will come out next week. It will take us a few months to work it out. We hope it will be very soon.

So, will you replace WPI with PPI?

That we will see. It may not be because in some areas WPI might continue to be relevant. We just have to look at the stability and the robustness of the PPI numbers. So, we will examine them once we have the five-year data available with us and then look at which sectors we can replace. But we are confident that we should be able to do it soon.

How do you see this change?

Our WPI is not very different from PPI. The only things missing were taxes and trade margins. What is more important is that now we will have a PPI for services, which we did not have in WPI. And we were using CPI (Consumer Price Index) as a proxy for that. So, that will help. In some sectors, we will also have an input PPI. So, that will also help.

There was a proposal to give National Statistical Commission (NSC) statutory status. What’s the update on that?

I think the present arrangement is working well. The NSC has oversight on different activities. There is a steering committee within the NSC which looks at all these surveys and gives its opinion and advice. The NSC has been functioning effectively. It has been making its recommendations on time-to-time basis. And there does not seem to be any immediate requirement for making any changes.

Mospi has launched the Annual Survey of Incorporated Services Sector Enterprises (ASISSE). When can we expect a broader picture of the entire non-farm economy, including both formal as well as informal sectors.