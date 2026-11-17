India's GDP growth is estimated to slow to a five-quarter low of 7.5 per cent in July-September FY27 amid external headwinds and sub-par monsoon, rating agency Icra said on Tuesday.

The Indian economy had grown at 7.8 per cent in the first quarter (April-June) of FY27 and at 8.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2025-26 fiscal year.

"The slowdown (in Q2) is expected to be mild but broad-based, led by agricultural, industrial and services sectors," Icra said in a statement.

Overall, Icra projects the GDP growth to ease slightly to 7.5 per cent in Q2 2026-27 from 7.8 per cent in Q1 2026-27, exceeding the Monetary Policy Committee's forecast of 7.2 per cent for the quarter.

Icra estimates the farm sector to clock 0.2 per cent growth in Q2, as against 3.6 per cent in Q1 FY27. Industrial sector growth is seen at 7.2 per cent against 7.7 per cent, while the services sector is estimated at 9.1 per cent against 10 per cent.

Icra Chief Economist Aditi Nayar said the robustness in high-frequency data across the industrial and services sectors for Q2 FY27 portends a healthy economic growth in these segments in the quarter ended September 2026, belying sustained external headwinds.

The government is slated to release GDP growth data for July-September on November 30.

Last month, the RBI had forecast a 7.2 per cent growth for the second quarter, while the finance ministry's Monthly Economic Review sees growth at 7.35 per cent.

"While trends for H1 2026-27 were quite healthy and unexpectedly resilient against the global headwinds, Icra expects GDP growth to moderate in H2 2026-27, amid the adverse impact of the deficient rainfall and rising inflation on demand, elevated input costs on business margins, and the high base related to the GST rate rationalisation. This would bring down the 2026-27 GDP growth to 7.1 per cent," Nayar added.

RBI, too, has projected a 7.1 per cent GDP growth for full 2026-27 fiscal.