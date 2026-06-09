Tuesday, June 09, 2026 | 08:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / GDP growth momentum intact, no immediate need for borrowing: Govt officials

GDP growth momentum intact, no immediate need for borrowing: Govt officials

Once the data of the April-June quarter and the impact of El Nino on the monsoon is available, the government will reassess the macroeconomic data in July

Indian economy, trade, exports, imports

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 8:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian economy is facing headwinds from external sectors with rising fuel and fertiliser import bills due to West Asia crisis, but GDP growth momentum remains intact with domestic consumption holding up, government sources said on Tuesday.

Sources said the FY27 Budget had taken into cognisance the uncertainties in the global economy around tariffs, and the government do not immediately need to account for additional borrowing or bring in supplementary demands for grants in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament.

On the fiscal deficit front, sources said the budgeted target of 4.3 per cent of GDP is still intact, and the government is actively tapping its non-tax revenue areas like disinvestment and asset monetisation in the current fiscal.

 

"DIPAM and DPE have a year-long pipeline and also a medium-term outlook of disinvestment and asset monetisation. I would hope the budgeted ₹80,000 crore under this head exceeds BE and both the departments are working on it," a source said, adding IDBI Bank disinvestment will happen going ahead.

Once the data of the April-June quarter and the impact of El Nino on the monsoon is available, the government will reassess the macroeconomic data in July.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi, Kuwait PM, Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah

Modi, Kuwaiti Amir discuss West Asia tensions; India thanks Oman for rescue

FitchRatings

Fitch cuts India's FY27 GDP forecast to 6.4%, warns of US-Iran war impact

An Israeli air-defence missile flies in the sky over Israel, as seen from Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank

Oil tanker with 24 Indians catches fire off Oman coast; all safe, says MEA

Vladimir Putin, Vladimir

Brics driving global growth, intra-bloc trade tops $1 trillion: Putin

Economy, oil prices

BS Poll: Rising fuel and fertiliser bills may drag FY27 growth to 6.5%premium

Sources said the FY26 March quarter growth momentum is continuing in the first quarter of FY27, and there is no adverse impact on remittances so far.

Besides, GST numbers are good, frequency data are also showing up, and private investment is picking up pace, as shown in the data released by CII, sources said.

Stressing that the reform express will continue, sources said more measures to increase FDI flows into the economy are in the offing, and there is no proposal to curb capital outflow.

Sources further said that in view of rising fertiliser prices globally, the fertiliser ministry has sought a 100 per cent increase in subsidy for the current fiscal. The budget has estimated a fertiliser subsidy of ₹1.77 trillion for the current fiscal.

Besides, the government has provided support of ₹1.23 trillion to oil marketing companies (OMCs) to hold pump prices steady for 78 days since the West Asia crisis.

After that, the OMCs have started increasing pump prices in a staggered manner, but are still incurring a loss of ₹650 crore per day for selling fuel at a lower rate than the prevailing global crude price.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee gains as oil retreat soothes, inflow expectations erode weak bias

cotton, cotton plant, farmers

Can India's cotton import-duty waiver offset growing US tariff concerns?

Vishnu Deo Sai, Vishnu Deo

Chhattisgarh cabinet okays power utility IPO, Rs 15,000/acre crop-shift aid

Gold

Gold smuggling may top 100 tonnes as higher import duties bite: Report

The recently concluded trade deals included European Free Trade Association (EFTA), United Kingdom, Oman, New Zealand, European Union and an interim trade deal with the US

Utilisation of FTA benefits low in India; compliance cost is a hurdle: GTRI

Topics : GDP growth India GDP growth West Asia and the Gulf

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpaceX IPOGold and Silver Price TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PickIMD Weather ForecastUPSC Prelims Result 2026 SoonTechnology NewsPersonal Finance