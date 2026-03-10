GIC Re war-risk curbs over West Asia war expose cracks in marine insurance

Why are marine insurance premiums unusually low?

To see how low the rates are is evident from the financial reports of Indian insurance companies: Of the total premium of Rs 1 trillion that general insurance companies garner annually from all forms of business, marine overseas business generates a mere Rs 5,000 crore.

While the premium is rock-bottom, the real problem is somewhat different: It is the scale of the losses the meagre premiums cover. A single drowned small oil carrier such as a Panamax can trigger a damages claim worth about $400 million, including cargo.

What risks do standard marine insurance policies exclude?

The typical marine insurance cover that is offered in normal times is an open one, which means the policy will cover multiple transits. There are different kinds of variants of marine insurance, such as cost, insurance, and freight (CIF) or just cost and freight (C&F), but almost all of them typically exclude the risk of war.

War rarely makes it to the list of contingencies or payouts in a typical marine insurance contract. Yet, at the first whiff of war, GIC Re, India’s sole national reinsurance company, has reaffirmed the same message, telling marine cargo insurers to explicitly cut this risk from their premium even if they had offered it to begin with. It is also the reason why the directive has furrowed brows among refiners, each of which imports oil or gas.

Why do insurers rely heavily on reinsurance cover?

In high seas sale of oil, both the exporter and the importer can arrange for the insurance, depending on who gets a better deal. Because of the intense competition for business among Indian insurers — who may offer rates as low as 0.01 per cent — the cover is often booked here. Marine insurance is often offered as an ‘affinity’ product, meaning companies that buy property or fire insurance often get marine cover practically free.

The low rates mean insurance companies buy reinsurance cover for their exposure by dipping into their balance sheets. Global reinsurance companies have premium rates that are multiple times those offered by Indian insurers. This means no one has pockets deep enough to finance losses incurred in a war.

Why has GIC Re withdrawn war-risk cover in key shipping routes?

The GIC Re advisory issued recently — withdrawing marine hull war-risk cover in several high-risk regions, including the Red Sea and parts of the Black Sea — due to rising geopolitical tensions is based on this risk perception of its corresponding reinsurance companies. These companies are largely from Europe. Of the top 10 reinsurance companies in the world, only two (Berkshire Hathaway and Reinsurance Group of America) are based in the United States (US). The others, from Europe and Bermuda (a proxy for diversified holdings), are not happy about having to put up with President Trump’s proposal to insure ships passing through troubled waters in the Hormuz Strait.

Thus, GIC Re has to offer reinsurance cover to the Indian insurance companies to cover the risk of oil and gas import, bearing the risk of the entire loss on its balance sheet or forego the business. It has chosen the latter. This means Indian refiners — already contending with a lack of insurance cover for Russian tankers which typically unload crude on India's eastern coast after having taken the Pacific route — now have to also contend with the same risks for crude from other sources coming into ports and refineries on the western coast.

How could the insurance gap affect India’s oil supply chain?

Not surprisingly, it is the lack of insurance cover more than the risk of hostile fire that has sent container ships and oil tankers running for cover into safe harbours.

As a result, India's finance ministry is said to be considering the option of asking public sector insurers to continue offering marine cargo insurance. As the largest shareholder in these companies, the government has suggested asking transporters to use a longer route to keep supply lines open.

The US government, through its US International Development Finance Corporation, has also sought to step into the gap. Under normal circumstances, the dominance of European players in the reinsurance market has riled the US; the war has amplified that worry. It is quite conceivable that this arrangement, if it finds favour with Indian importers, could come to stay. Such a development would also be a significant change in the global reinsurance market, worth about $200 billion in terms of gross premium written annually.

Why are importers wary of the proposed US insurance arrangement?