Global crises reveal the limits of India's oil diversification strategy

This marked a record for domestic crude movement to refineries in a single month, coinciding with a severe disruption in supplies from West Asia, India’s biggest and most dependable oil & gas supplier.

The Iran-US-Israel conflict effectively shuttered the Strait of Hormuz, the artery of India’s oil trade.

Refining and government officials maintained that supplies remained adequate despite the steep fall in West Asian shipments. The numbers partially support that claim, but also reveal stark gaps. In February, before the war, West Asia supplied about 3.1 million barrels per day (bpd) to India, 93 per cent via Hormuz. By April, these flows had shrunk by two-thirds. Even after tapping alternative sources, refiners remain well below February import levels, according to Business Standard estimates based on Kpler data.

“The 2026 Hormuz crisis has revealed the structural limitations of India’s oil security strategy,” said Vrinda Sahai, a research analyst in the Security Studies Program at Carnegie India, in a note. Short-term fixes like reverting to Russian oil or incremental diversification cannot address the deeper constraints shaping India’s energy dependence, she added.

Even as SPR drawdowns confirmed stress in the system, questions emerged about their timing. Sumit Ritolia, analyst at Kpler, said it was unclear why reserves were tapped when other sources were still available. Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd has around 30 million barrels, about 77 per cent of capacity, the oil ministry said in February. “A durable oil and energy security strategy must evolve beyond reactive crisis management,” Sahai said.

Reactive policy

In the 79 years since Independence, India’s oil strategy has largely been reactive, even as demand has surged to 5.5 million bpd, making it the world’s third-largest consumer (behind the US and China). The International Energy Agency and the US energy agency point to India as the world’s biggest driver of oil demand.

The reactive instinct has carried into the Hormuz crisis. Refiners and policymakers were caught off guard, said two senior industry officials. After record February supplies, West Asian imports fell sharply to 1.24 million bpd in March and about 1.7 million bpd in April, despite Saudi Arabia — India’s second-biggest oil supplier in February (behind Russia) — boosting shipments after rerouting them via its Red Sea terminal at Yanbu. Saudi supplies rose to 781,000 bpd in April, 10 per cent above its 2025 average — despite the Hormuz closure.

“The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has always featured in scenario planning, but was considered highly unlikely — almost suicidal for any party attempting it,” said Sergey Vakulenko, senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. India did not plan for it, senior industry officials said.

Refiners now face a shortfall of roughly 1.5 million bpd of medium, sour crude, the grade most compatible with Indian refineries, an investigation into oil receipts based on satellite data showed. Overall receipts in March and April were about 800,000-900,000 bpd lower than pre-war levels, a 17 per cent drop, even after increased Russian purchases and Red Sea shipments.

But the Yanbu route carries risks. It passes through the Bab-el-Mandeb strait, where Iran-backed Houthi rebels have threatened shipping. “Red Sea and Yanbu/Petroline are at risk,” said Neil Crosby, analyst at commodity analytics firm Sparta. Recent attacks on Petroline pumping stations may be the first in a series, he said. “The additional 3.5-4.5 million bpd routed via Yanbu could prove short-lived.”

Efforts to revive Iranian supplies have also faltered. Despite a 30-day US waiver, only two cargoes were discharged at Paradip and Sikka out of 140 million barrels floating offshore. Reliance rejected a third cargo on compliance grounds, a company official said. Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum turned away several others, citing concerns over trader credibility and documentation.

Meanwhile, China secured most of the available Iranian crude at steep discounts.

A Singapore-based trader said Iranian oil was priced cheapest at $2-4 per barrel above Brent, compared to $10 for Russian crude, $12-14 for West Asian grades, and up to $20-25 for African and US supplies.

The US has indicated the waiver for Iranian oil will not be extended. The ceasefire remains fragile. On April 18, two Indian-flagged ships — including a VLCC (very large crude carrier) carrying Iraqi crude worth over $250 million — reported coming under fire near Hormuz, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has said the strait will remain closed unless US restrictions on Iranian ports are lifted. (Just a day earlier, Iran and the US had announced its reopening.)

Oil wars

Explaining the shortfalls, two senior refining officials said alternative sources in Africa and the Americas are 25-40 days away, compared to about a week from West Asia and two to three weeks from Russia. Orders must be placed a month or more in advance, limiting flexibility. African shipments may reach a four-year high this month, accounting for 9-10 per cent of India’s total imports. But these are largely light, sweet grades that Indian refineries cannot fully process and mainly use to blend with heavier oils, said R Ramachandran, former director (Refineries), Bharat Petroleum.

India’s oil sourcing has been volatile since 2022, thanks to the wars in Europe and West Asia. In 2021, over 60 per cent of crude imports came from West Asia, with Africa at 13 per cent and Russia a speck. The Americas accounted for 19 per cent, reflecting India’s diversification efforts.

The Ukraine war reshaped that mix. As Russia offered steep discounts — up to $20-$25 per barrel — its share rose to over a third of India’s imports, reducing West Asia’s share by 20 percentage points.

That dependence proved fragile. Under pressure from the Trump administration last year, India was forced to scale back Russian imports, and turn to costlier Saudi and United Arab Emirates grades.

West Asia has remained indispensable because Saudi Arabia can supply the full range — from light, sweet to heavy, sour — and in any quantity India needs, Ramachandran said.

The Hormuz blockade has, however, pushed India back toward Russian crude. Imports, which were halved in February under US pressure, rebounded after Washington granted a temporary waiver, allowing an additional 40-50 million barrels of Russian oil purchases until April 11. Refiners had hoped for an extension. Russia predominantly supplies medium, sour Urals, an ideal substitute for lost West Asian supplies.

“We will not be renewing the general licence on Russian oil, and we will not be renewing the general licence on Iranian oil,” US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. But as the Hormuz crisis deepened, Washington extended the Russian waiver for another month from April 17.

“India and China, as the largest buyers of Gulf oil, were hit hardest by the closure,” Vakulenko said. “In such conditions, Russian oil becomes indispensable. Even if there is a ceasefire, both countries will remain wary of future disruptions.”