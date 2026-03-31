Global risk aversion halts FPI momentum in FAR securities in FY26

In FY25, FPI inflows were supported by phased entry into JPMorgan ’s Government Bond – Emerging Market Index (GBO-EM). Between June 2024 and March 2025, total foreign purchases under the FAR route had reached ₹1.09 trillion, which is approximately $14 billion. JPMorgan had announced in September 2023 that Indian bonds would be phased into the index starting June 28, 2024, and reaching the full 10 per cent weighting by March 31, 2025, at 1 per cent per month.

However, the period following March 2025, after the completion of the inclusion process, witnessed notable reversals. Data by the CCIL showed net outflows of ₹11,145 crore in April, ₹12,317 crore in May, and ₹7,800 crore in June 2025, cumulatively eroding over ₹31,000 crore (around $3.7 billion) in foreign investment in the first three months of FY26.

The selling was primarily driven by profit-booking along with narrowing of the yield spread between 10-year US Treasury bond and domestic benchmark 10-year bond, which narrowed below 200 basis points (bps) in April 2025 as domestic demand on the back of expectations of deeper rate cut weighed on yields. On the other hand, US Treasury yields climbed amid renewed inflation concerns due to trade tariffs tempering expectations of near-term rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

“FY25 and some parts of FY24 were supported because of JP Morgan index inclusion,” said the treasury head at a private bank. “Flows were expected to continue after the completion but geopolitical tensions and trade tariff concerns led to risk-off sentiment, leading to outflows,” he added.

The FAR segment managed to retain modest inflows in following months before turning negative again in March 2026 after the onset of the geopolitical conflict in West Asia.

“India’s weight in the JP Morgan index declined from around 10 per cent to about 9 per cent following the inclusion of additional countries. Since then, both US and Indian interest rates have moved higher, but the rupee has depreciated far more sharply than most global currencies. The rupee has weakened by roughly 10 per cent, which has unsettled foreign institutional investors (FIIs),” said a market participant.

Market participants said that the inflows in the second quarter (Q2) of FY26 and Q3FY26 were largely driven by yield-seeking investors and passive allocations on hopes of India’s inclusion in Bloomberg Global Index. Supply pressures also kept yields elevated, making Indian debt relatively appealing on a risk-adjusted basis. However, the scale of inflows remained limited.

In March, foreign investors sold net ₹17,688 crore worth of domestic debt as rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia pushed crude oil prices above $100 per barrel, raising concerns over imported inflation and India’s current account deficit. Higher oil prices also pressured the rupee, reducing returns for foreign investors.