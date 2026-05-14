Gold imports under advance authorisation capped at 100 kg per licence
Importers must fulfil 50 per cent export obligation before fresh licences as government tightens gold import monitoring norms
Krity Ambey
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The government on Thursday restricted the import of gold under advance authorisation to 100 kg per licence, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notice.
Importers will have to fulfil 50 per cent of the committed export obligation under a licence before issuance of a subsequent advance authorisation, according to the notice.
Regional authorities will also undertake mandatory physical inspection of first-time advance authorisation applicants.
“The advance authorisation holder shall submit a fortnightly performance report to the concerned regional authority,” the notice said.
These regional authorities would, in turn, submit a comprehensive monthly report to the DGFT detailing all the authorisations and corresponding import-export transactions of gold, to facilitate centralised monitoring.
The move comes just a day after the government raised the duty on gold imports to 15 per cent from 6 per cent to discourage imports of the precious metal. India’s gold imports had jumped 24 per cent to $71.98 billion in FY26.
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Topics : gold imports DGFT import
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 10:18 PM IST