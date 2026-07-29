Gold loan delinquencies may rise under new RBI repayment norms: Icra

Gold loan delinquencies at non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) could rise in the near term as borrowers shift from bullet repayment loans to regular monthly instalments under the Reserve Bank of India's revised norms, even as organised gold loans by banks and NBFCs are expected to cross Rs 30 trillion by March 2028 from around Rs 18 trillion in March 2026, according to ICRA.

The rating agency expects the organised gold loan market to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 30 per cent during FY27 and FY28.

NBFC gold loan assets under management (AUM) are projected to expand at a CAGR of 35 per cent over the two years, increasing their share of the organised market to 23 per cent by March 2028 from around 22 per cent in March 2026. Banks, meanwhile, are expected to post a 30 per cent CAGR in their gold loan portfolio.

"The entry of new players and large NBFCs in the GL space... along with their plans to significantly expand their branch networks, supports the strong growth outlook for this segment," said R Srinivasan, sector head, Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA. He added that banks are also steadily widening their gold loan offerings across their branch networks, which should further support growth despite some moderation in gold prices after the sharp rally seen in the previous fiscal.

According to ICRA, the organised gold loan book expanded at a CAGR of 38 per cent during FY25 and FY26, with NBFCs growing faster than banks. NBFC gold loan AUM grew 54 per cent during the period, compared with 35 per cent for banks, largely driven by retail demand. The agency said the entry of new players has also reduced the concentration of the market, with the top four NBFCs accounting for 70 per cent of the segment's AUM in March 2026, down from around 90 per cent in March 2022.

ICRA said competitive intensity is expected to increase as lenders expand their footprint and adapt to the Reserve Bank's revised regulatory framework. It expects pressure on business yields as lenders move towards regular repayment loans from bullet repayment loans and adjust to revised loan-to-value (LTV) norms for higher-ticket loans. The rating agency also said NBFCs would need to strengthen risk management as their product offerings evolve.

Srinivasan said the shift to regular repayment loans can lead to "higher overdues in the near term, as borrowers adjust to the new requirement vis-à-vis bullet payments in the past". However, he added that "credit costs remained low in the past due to access to collateral and the liquid nature of the same", while emphasising that adequate risk control measures would be crucial as competitive pressures could push lenders to offer higher LTV loans during periods of adverse gold price volatility.