Tuesday, March 24, 2026 | 11:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Goldman Sachs cuts India's 2026 growth forecast to 5.9%, sees rate hike

Goldman Sachs cuts India's 2026 growth forecast to 5.9%, sees rate hike

The fresh cut in growth estimate by Goldman's analysts follows a change in their assumptions on oil prices and the period of disruption to supplies

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

The bank added that India's current account deficit could widen to 2 per cent of GDP in 2026, in its report

Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 11:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Goldman Sachs has pared its growth estimate for India for 2026, while forecasting a 50 basis points hike ​in policy rates as the South Asian economy ​contends with sharp depreciation in its currency.

Goldman forecasts the Indian economy ‌will grow by 5.9 per cent in calendar year 2026 compared to its pre-Iran war forecast of 7 per cent, it said in a report on Tuesday. The Wall Street bank had cut its growth forecast for the South Asian economy to 6.5 per cent on March 13.

The fresh cut in growth estimate by Goldman's analysts follows a change in their assumptions on oil prices and the period of disruption to supplies. Elevated crude prices are a key foreign exchange, inflation and fiscal risk ‌for net energy importer India.

 

Goldman now expects the near-shutdown of flows through the Strait of Hormuz to extend into mid-April before normalizing over the following 30 days, with Brent crude oil prices to average $105 in March and $115 in April before falling to $80 per barrel in the fourth quarter of the year.

Analysts at the bank now see inflation in ​India rising to 4.6 per cent in 2026 from their earlier expectation of 3.9 per cent.

Also Read

PMI, PMI INDIA

India Flash PMI slips to 56.5 in March, weakest expansion since 2022

Strait of Hormuz, crude oil (Photo: PTI)

From Indian films to Italian wine, Iran war ripples through global economy

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

Disruptions from West Asia war threaten to derail India's growth momentum

Goldman Sachs, crude oil

Goldman raises oil forecasts on largest-ever supply shock amid Iran war

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

West Asia war: Are the effects priced in amid rising economic risks?premium

While inflation will remain ‌within the central bank's tolerance band of 2-6 per cent, Goldman expects a 50 basis point hike in the policy repo rate to ​counter ‌pressures from a depreciating Indian currency.

The rupee has fallen 4 per cent against the US ‌dollar so far in 2026 after weakening 4.7 per cent last year. With the currency under depreciation pressure, FX pass-through to retail prices is likely ‌to ​be significant, Goldman ​said.

The bank added that India's current account deficit could widen to 2 per cent of GDP in 2026, in its report.

India's current account ‌deficit stood at ​1.3 per cent of GDP in the October-December 2025 period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, HP CM

Himachal Pradesh Assembly clears Bill to impose cess on petrol, diesel

LPG. LPG crisis, LPG shortage

LPG crisis: Smaller 10 kg cylinders instead of 14 kg? Govt reviews plan

Russian oil bound for China shifts to India

Iranian oil offered to India at premium to Brent after US sanctions waiver

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Govt collects ₹9,516 crore tax on undisclosed foreign assets in 3 yearspremium

Pankaj Chaudhary

No formal study on GST rate rationalisation's inflation impact: Govtpremium

Topics : Goldman Sachs India economy Indian Economy GDP forecast GDP growth India GDP growth India GDP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayPM Modi in Lok SabhaGold and Silver Rate TodayAmir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPOSai Parenterals IPO Dividend Stocks TodayApple WWDC 2026 AnnouncedOnePlus 15T SpecsPersonal Finance