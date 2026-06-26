Goldman Sachs lifts India GDP forecast to 6.8% for 2026 after US-Iran deal

Goldman Sachs has upgraded India’s growth outlook for the calendar year 2026 following the recent US-Iran peace deal, citing lower crude oil prices and stronger domestic economic conditions, news agency ANI reported.

In a report titled “India: Improved macro outlook after the US-Iran deal”, the global investment bank raised its CY26 gross domestic product ( GDP ) growth forecast to 6.8 per cent and lowered its projections for inflation and the current account deficit, saying the sharp decline in oil prices has reduced macroeconomic risks for India.

The research arm of the investment bank had earlier projected the economy to grow 6.1 per cent in the current fiscal year.

“On balance, with the recent downward revision in the oil price forecast by our commodities team ($82/bbl average in Q3-Q4 CY26 versus $92/bbl earlier, and $75/bbl average in CY27 versus $80/bbl earlier), we raise our real GDP growth forecast for CY26 by 0.3 percentage points to 6.8% year-on-year,” Goldman Sachs said.

FY27 is expected to be the first full financial year after the pandemic in which India’s economic growth falls below the 7 per cent mark. The economy expanded 7.7 per cent in FY26, supported by strong consumption and investment activity.

Goldman Sachs also lowered its retail inflation forecast for FY27 to 4.9 per cent from 5.1 per cent earlier.

The brokerage said India’s economy remained resilient despite disruptions arising from the West Asia conflict, as fiscal and quasi-fiscal measures absorbed much of the increase in energy costs and limited the pass-through to consumers.

It also cited stronger-than-expected economic activity in the first quarter of CY26 as a factor supporting the upward revision in its growth forecast. India’s real GDP grew 7.8 per cent year-on-year during the quarter, driven by resilient investment activity and robust expansion in the services sector.

While consumption growth may moderate in the second and third quarters due to the earlier rise in fuel prices, Goldman Sachs said the subsequent decline in oil prices has reduced the likelihood of further retail fuel price hikes, easing pressure on household spending later in the year.

The report added that softer commodity prices are likely to ease fiscal pressures. A sharp correction in global urea prices, combined with lower crude oil prices, could reduce fertiliser subsidy costs and provide relief to government finances.

On inflation, Goldman Sachs said softer energy prices have lowered the risk of increases in petrol and diesel prices while easing cost pressures across petrochemical products, prompting downward revisions to both core and headline inflation forecasts.

The brokerage also improved its outlook for India’s external sector, citing lower oil prices and stronger remittance inflows. It lowered its current account deficit forecast for CY26 by 20 basis points to 1.1 per cent of GDP and now expects a balance of payments surplus of 0.7 per cent of GDP.