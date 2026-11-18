Goldman Sachs expects the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise its repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) at its December policy meeting and by another 50 bps in the first half of 2027, taking the benchmark rate to 6.25 per cent by the April–June quarter as inflation hovers near the top of the central bank’s target band.

The forecast follows the RBI’s rate hike in October, when the Monetary Policy Committee raised the repo rate by 25 bps to 5.5 per cent.

“Persistently higher crude and refined-product prices could warrant further monetary tightening relative to our forecast in CY27,” the Bank added in its India 2027 outlook report released on Wednesday.

Additionally, Goldman expects real gross domestic product (GDP) growth to slow to 7.2 per cent in calendar year 2027 (CY27) from an estimated 7.9 per cent in calendar year 2026 (CY26), as fiscal support fades and borrowing costs rise.

For CY27 as a whole, Goldman forecasts headline inflation of 5.7 per cent, up from 4.6 per cent in CY26.

A monsoon that ended 13 per cent below normal and El Niño risks to the winter crop are expected to push food inflation to 7.7 per cent in CY27 from 5.6 per cent in CY26. “Core inflation is also likely to firm in early CY27 as input-cost pass-through broadens across goods and services, before easing later in the year,” the report added.

“Risks are skewed to the upside,” the report said, pointing to the chance of higher oil prices and more severe El Niño-related crop losses.

According to the report, higher rates will cool growth but not derail it. It said that India’s growth has remained resilient through successive external and domestic shocks like imposition of the 2025 US tariffs and West Asia conflict-related energy shock.

“Timely fiscal and quasi-fiscal support, earlier monetary easing, strong credit growth and resilient exports have cushioned activity. As the policy impulse fades and inflation rises, growth will still remain strong but slightly moderate in CY27 vs. CY26,” the bank reckoned.

Consumption growth is seen easing to 7 per cent from 7.4 per cent. The report stated that household credit growth should slow as the hikes feed through, and the lift from earlier income-tax and GST cuts is fading.

Higher food prices and El Niño-linked weather threaten rural incomes, though corporate wage gains and the potential government pay revisions should support urban spending.

Investment growth is expected to ease to 8.5 per cent from 11 per cent, with a nascent private capital expenditure revival concentrated in energy, materials, and strategic manufacturing.

On the external front, Goldman sees the current account deficit contained at 1.1 per cent of GDP in 2027 and expects foreign equity inflows to recover as concerns over India’s perceived “short-AI” exposure ease. It forecasts the rupee at 94, 95 and 96 over 3, 6, and 12 months, respectively.

“The issue for the INR really has been on the capital flow side but we think that capital flows are now turning around,” said Santanu Sengupta, chief India economist, Goldman Sachs.

Some foreign equity interest has already returned, he said, while bond inflows have held steady for about three years.

“So, we think that the worst in terms of the INR weakness or the depreciation is behind us and you’re going to enter a relative period of stability for the INR where the RBI can selectively accumulate results,” Sengupta added.