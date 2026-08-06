Govt allocated ₹81,287 crore to NPCIL in five years: Jitendra Singh

In the past five financial years, ₹81,287 crore has been allocated to Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) for under-construction, commissioning, ongoing and new nuclear projects, out of which ₹81,188 crore has been utilised, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh said in a reply in Parliament on Thursday.

He added that ₹2,580 crore was allocated to Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI) over the same period towards the construction and commissioning of the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR), out of which ₹1,600 crore has been utilised.

NPCIL is also engaging with interested parties to set up Bharat Small Reactors (BSRs) to support the decarbonisation of hard-to-abate sectors, he said.

The government announced the Nuclear Energy Mission with the aim of achieving a nuclear power generation capacity of 100 gigawatts (GW) by 2047 to increase the share of nuclear energy as reliable baseload power in India's energy mix.

The government has also enacted the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act to enable private sector participation and has announced measures to support research and development in small modular reactors and other advanced nuclear technologies.