Monday, March 30, 2026 | 06:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Govt okays PDS kerosene allocation to states, UTs amid energy crisis

Govt okays PDS kerosene allocation to states, UTs amid energy crisis

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas released a statement updating important steps undertaken to sustain uninterrupted energy supplies

kerosene

All refineries are operating at high capacity, with adequate crude inventories in place | Image: Canva/Free

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 6:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Government authorised on Sunday to make an ad hoc allocation of Public Distribution System (PDS) Superior Kerosene Oil (SKO) to the States and Union Territories (UTs) for distribution to households for cooking and lighting purposes, citing the ongoing West Asia conflict's disruption of energy supplies.

The allocation includes the 21 states and UTs which are PDS SKO free.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas released a statement updating important steps undertaken to sustain uninterrupted energy supplies.

In view of the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, proactive measures are being undertaken to maintain the uninterrupted availability of petroleum products and LPG across the country.

 

All refineries are operating at high capacity, with adequate crude inventories in place. The country is also maintaining sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel.

Also Read

mutual funds india, mf stock additions, equity investments, portfolio diversification, domestic mutual funds, nse market data, ipo impact, retail inflows, large-cap exposure, investment trends

Stocks, real estate, bonds, gold, silver, oil: Where to invest in FY27?

air india plane

Air India and Express to operate 20 flights to and from West Asia today

Illustration: Ajaya Kumar Mohanty

Best of BS Opinion: Iran conflict gives India a chance for energy reform

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)

West Asia war: CII outlines 12 point industry agenda, lauds govt response

MSME, Training

Govt may consider more relief packages if West Asia crisis prolongs

Domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption.

28 States/UTs have issued orders to allocate the non-domestic LPG in line with the guidelines issued by the Govt of India. For the rest of the States/UTs, PSU Oil Marketing companies are releasing Commercial LPG cylinders. A total of 39368 MT has been uplifted since 14th March 2026 by commercial entities in the States/UTs.

An additional allocation of 48000 KL of Kerosene over and above the regular allocation has been made to all the States/UTs. States/UTs have been requested to identify locations in districts for the distribution of kerosene.

17 States and UTs have issued SKO allocation orders. Further, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh have communicated that there is no SKO requirement in the State and UT.

There were certain rumours which led to panic buying at some retail outlets in a few states, resulting in unusually high sales and heavy crowding at retail outlets. However, it is informed that there are adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available at all petrol pumps in the country.

The government reiterates its advice to the public not to believe rumours.

The government has again requested Chief Secretaries of all States/UTs to conduct daily press briefs and active social media/electronic media updates to disseminate correct information and eliminate rumour mongering. Currently, 14 States/UTs are carrying out daily press briefs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

WTO, World Trade Organization

WTO debates five-year extension of global ban on ecommerce tariffs

US Ambassador Sergio Gor is seen during a press conference, in New Delhi, in this file photo dated Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

US-India partnership set for 'win-win' economic growth: Sergio Gor

(Photo: Bloomberg)

Two Indian LPG vessels pass Hormuz, headed for Mumbai and Mangaluru

StatsGuru, State fiscal deficits, Assembly elections, fiscal deficit

StatsGuru: States' fiscal challenges versus electoral compulsionspremium

Representative Picture

West Asia war: Govt relaxes kerosene norms to tackle energy supply issues

Topics : lpg crisis Kerosene & LPG hikes Israel Iran Conflict cooking gas kerosene prices US-Iran tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 6:31 AM IST

Explore News

RCB vs SRH Live ScoreRCB vs SRH Live StreamingAtanu Chakraborty NewsIPL 2026 SRH Playing 11Upcoming Dividends, Bonus SharesUPTET 2026 RegistrationGold and Silver Rate TodayVivo V70FE Launch DateGovt Cut Excise Duties on Petrol and DieselPersonal Finance