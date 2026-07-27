The government has allowed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to issue 1 billion pieces each of ₹10 and ₹20 polymer banknotes for field trials, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed Parliament on Monday.
 
Following the successful completion of field trials, the RBI will regularly issue polymer banknotes in these two denominations.
 
"The RBI, with the recommendation of its Central Board, had sent a proposal to the government in terms of Section 25 of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, for the introduction of 1 billion pieces each of ₹10 and ₹20 polymer banknotes for field trials and for the regular issuance of polymer banknotes in these two denominations after the successful completion of field trials," Chaudhary said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha. "The proposal has been approved by the government."