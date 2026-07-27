The government has allowed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to issue 1 billion pieces each of ₹10 and ₹20 polymer banknotes for field trials, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed Parliament on Monday. Following the successful completion of field trials, the RBI will regularly issue polymer banknotes in these two denominations. "The RBI, with the recommendation of its Central Board, had sent a proposal to the government in terms of Section 25 of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, for the introduction of 1 billion pieces each of ₹10 and ₹20 polymer banknotes for field trials and for the regular issuance of polymer banknotes in these two denominations after the successful completion of field trials," Chaudhary said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha. "The proposal has been approved by the government."

The polymer banknotes will be issued along with paper-substrate banknotes, the minister said, adding that there was no proposal to replace paper currency with polymer-substrate banknotes.

Business Standard had reported in May that the RBI was considering printing polymer banknotes to increase the shelf life of the notes as well as meet the surge in demand over the past few years. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra in June confirmed that a proposal for polymer banknotes is under consideration, with the central bank evaluating its pros and cons.

The expenditure incurred on securely printing paper currency notes during 2024-25 (FY25) was ₹6,372.8 crore, compared to ₹5,101.4 crore in the previous financial year, mainly due to an increase in the indent for printing banknotes, the RBI said in its annual report for FY25.

"RBI had informed that, as per international studies, the life span of polymer banknotes is significantly higher than that of paper banknotes," Chaudhary said. "The introduction of polymer banknotes is currently in a preliminary phase and the impact on digital payments, if any, could be ascertained only after the regular issuance of these notes. Moreover, banknotes and digital payment systems are complementary payment tools available to the public," he added.

India first tried introducing polymer banknotes in 2012 to increase their shelf life. However, the project was shelved due to technological challenges at the time.

About 60 countries around the world have introduced polymer banknotes into circulation. Australia was the first to introduce polymer banknotes in 1988, starting with a 10-dollar note, followed by Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. Among European countries, Romania was the first to introduce a polymer banknote in 1999. Canada also introduced similar notes in 2011.