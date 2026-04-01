Govt allows temporary customs duty relief for SEZ units sold domestically

The government has announced a one-time relief measure for units operating in special economic zones (SEZs), allowing them to sell goods domestically at a lower Customs duty for a one-year period amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.

The concession is expected to help exporters deal with the uncertainties, and enable units in SEZs to utilise idle capacity amid an unpredictable export market.

The measure is expected to benefit approximately 1,200 SEZ manufacturing units, according to commerce department estimates.

The measure — effective from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027 — will cover several product categories, such as plastics, textile, chemicals, and electronics, among others, according to a finance ministry notification. Sectors such as gems & jewellery and petrol and diesel product, agriculture (including marine and processed food products, tobacco, etc.), marble and granite, vehicles, toys are excluded from the list of product categories.

The lower duty is restricted to units that started production on or before March 31, 2025. At least 20 per cent value addition needs to be ensured and there will be a need to limit domestic sales to 30 per cent of the units’ highest export value in the past three years. However, the benefits won’t apply to units operating in Free Trade Warehousing Zones.

The reduced overall customs duties, including basic customs duty, AIDC and health cess, range from 6.5-20 per cent, according to the finance ministry. Till now, SEZs paid full Customs duty in case a finished product is sold to the rest of the country.

According to the data shared by the finance ministry, overall customs duties — including basic customs duty, AIDC and health cess — on goods previously taxed in the 30-40 per cent range have been reduced to 20 per cent under the concessional SEZ relief window.

Finance ministry sources said that the relief measure is balanced and aims to give SEZ units some flexibility during a difficult period, while still protecting domestic manufacturers. The 30 per cent cap is critical because it will ensure that SEZs remain primarily export-focused, while providing a meaningful buffer against global demand shocks. The minimum value addition norm will boost ‘genuine’ manufacturing.

“By giving SEZs the ability to tap into domestic demand at concessional rates of Customs duty, it ensures that factories can run closer to optimal capacity even during export downturns. This improves efficiency, reduces waste, and enhances overall productivity of investments already made in infrastructure, machinery, and technology,” the source said, adding that from an investment perspective, this limited flexibility reduces risk for manufacturers as they are more likely to sustain operations and maintain scale.

The source clarified that the measure is strictly a targeted, short-term intervention announced to address immediate constraints faced by SEZ units and not a permanent shift in policy.

The announcement came after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech said that the government will soon introduce a one-time measure to allow eligible manufacturing units in SEZs to sell their goods in the domestic market at a “concessional duty”.

That apart, there also has been a long-standing demand from the Department of Commerce to allow the sale of products manufactured in SEZs to the domestic market on a “duty foregone basis” on raw materials, instead of the finished product.

Industry officials raised concerns ??stating that the basis of fixing these customs duty from SEZ to duty vis-a-vis normal custom duty is not clear. While this is a step in the right direction, the duty reduction has been limited. With these duty rates, SEZ units will not be able to compete with the imports of the same goods in DTA from FTA (free trade agreement) partner countries. So there’s not much advantage,” Alok Chaturvedi, Director General of Export Promotion Council for EOUs and SEZs (EPCES) said.

Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said the impact of the measure is likely to be modest. The duty cut is small — around 1 percentage point for many products. The absence of any relief on integrated goods and services tax further limits incentive.

“In addition, the requirement of at least 20 per cent value addition and the cap of 30 per cent on domestic sales restrict flexibility for SEZ firms. The exclusion of petrol and diesel further weakens the policy, particularly for refinery-linked SEZs. If the objective is to boost domestic supply, stronger measures — such as restricting exports of petrol, diesel, and ATF, as practiced by countries like China and Singapore — may be needed,” the GTRI said in a report.