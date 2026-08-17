Govt clears 31 electronic component manufacturing proposals worth ₹7,877 cr

The government has approved 31 fresh proposals under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), involving an investment of ₹7,877 crore, IT Secretary S Krishnan said on Monday.

The projects span 10 states and are expected to generate production worth ₹82,243 crore and create close to 10,000 jobs, Krishnan said.

“Currently, we have cleared almost 31 applications, which have been dealt with in this particular session, and the total investment that we are talking about is ₹7,877 crore,” Krishnan said at an event jointly organised by the Electronics Industries Association (Elcina) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

31 fresh proposals

The newly approved proposals include those from GX Group, Centum Electronics, Ennovi Mobility Solutions, Allied Engineering Works, Globe Capacitors, Syrma SGS Technology, Rosenberger Interconnect, Sensata Technologies and Britannia RFID Technologies, among others.

The projects cover a range of electronics components and manufacturing inputs, including capital goods, camera and display modules, anode materials, enclosures, connectors, transducers, rare-earth permanent magnets, acetylene black, optical transceivers, speakers and microphones. The approvals also cover relays, hermetic terminals, electrolyte additives, antennas, metallised films for capacitors, coils, filters, capacitors and metal shielding covers.

An enhanced investment in copper-clad laminates that had been approved earlier is also part of the latest set, according to the report.

ECMS approvals cross 100

With the latest approvals, the government has cleared 106 applications covering around 30 product categories across 15 states under the ECMS.

Cumulative investment represented by the approved projects has reached ₹69,548 crore, above the scheme's original investment target of ₹59,350 crore. Expected production has reached ₹5,34,101 crore.

The latest approvals take the number of sanctioned applications from 75 as of July 29 to 106. At that stage, the approved applications represented ₹61,671 crore in investment, projected production of ₹4.51 trillion and 65,040 direct jobs.

The government had earlier approved 29 applications involving ₹7,104 crore in March. Those projects were expected to generate ₹84,515 crore in electronics component production and create up to 14,246 jobs. The ECMS was notified in April 2025 with an initial outlay of ₹22,919 crore. The scheme aims to develop a domestic electronics component manufacturing ecosystem and attract investment across areas such as printed circuit boards, passive components, electro-mechanical components, sub-assemblies, camera modules, optical transceivers and capital goods.

The Union Budget 2026-27 raised the scheme's outlay to ₹40,000 crore. The government has set an original investment target of ₹59,350 crore and a direct employment target of 91,600 over the scheme's tenure.

Applications under categories that remain open will continue to be accepted until July 2027, according to the latest report. Approval meetings are being held almost every week or every 10 days to process applications, Krishnan said.

Electronics manufacturing push

The ECMS is part of the government's broader effort to expand domestic electronics manufacturing and increase value addition.

Electronics production in India rose from about ₹1.9 trillion in 2014-15 to ₹13.11 trillion in 2025-26, according to the government. Electronics exports increased from about ₹38,000 crore to ₹4.24 trillion during the same period.

The government has set a target of building a $500 billion domestic electronics manufacturing ecosystem by 2030-31.