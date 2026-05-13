Govt approves ₹37,500 crore plan to boost domestic coal gasification
Govt approves ₹37,500 crore plan to boost domestic coal gasification
Aman Sahu
Listen to This Article
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday has approve a ₹37,500 crore incentive scheme to promote coal gasification projects, aimed at boosting clean energy production and reducing import dependence.
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
More From This Section
Topics : Breaking News
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 13 2026 | 3:30 PM IST