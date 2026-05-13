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Home / Economy / News / Govt approves ₹37,500 crore plan to boost domestic coal gasification

Govt approves ₹37,500 crore plan to boost domestic coal gasification

Govt approves ₹37,500 crore plan to boost domestic coal gasification

A coal stockpile at a power plant in Tuticorin, India

Aman Sahu
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 3:34 PM IST

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The Union Cabinet on Wednesday has approve a ₹37,500 crore incentive scheme to promote coal gasification projects, aimed at boosting clean energy production and reducing import dependence.
 
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
 

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 3:30 PM IST

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