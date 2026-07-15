Govt approves greenfield shipbuilding cluster in Gujarat's Porbandar

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has approved a greenfield shipbuilding cluster in Porbandar, Gujarat, under the Greenfield Shipbuilding Development Scheme.

The cluster will be developed through the National Shipbuilding and Heavy Industries Park-Gujarat (NSHIP-Gujarat), a special purpose vehicle (SPV) jointly promoted by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) and the Gujarat Maritime Board, the ministry said.

“Spread across nearly 2,000 acres at Kuchhadi in Gujarat's Porbandar district, the integrated maritime manufacturing cluster will comprise modern shipyards, ancillary manufacturing units, common infrastructure and capability development centres,” it said.

The project is designed to build large commercial vessels with an annual production capacity of 1.2 million to 1.5 million gross tonnage (GT), significantly expanding India's domestic shipbuilding capacity while positioning Gujarat as a major hub for heavy-tonnage vessel construction.

“The next phase is to unlock the full potential of India's maritime industry through minimum governance, enhanced competitiveness and greater efficiency so that the sector becomes a key driver of Viksit Bharat,” Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

Another project approved under the scheme is the Rs 1,570 crore ship repair facility in Vadinar, which had already been cleared by the Union Cabinet. The facility will be jointly developed by Deendayal Port Authority (Kandla Port) and state-owned Cochin Shipyard.

Assistance under the scheme for the project will cover 25 per cent of the capital infrastructure cost.

The facility is expected to emerge as one of India's premier ship repair hubs, according to the ministry.

“Once operational, it will enable the domestic repair of vessels measuring up to 300 metres in length, substantially expanding India's ship repair capacity while reducing dependence on overseas repair yards for large commercial vessels,” it said.