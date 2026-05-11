Govt assures adequate fuel stock amid PM Modi's energy conservation push

The government has assured adequate stocks of crude oil, petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the country, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to conserve energy.

“Prime Minister’s message reflects his foresightedness. The country has adequate fuel stocks, and there is no need for panic buying,” said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), on Monday at an inter-ministerial briefing.

The official added that stable prices of petrol and diesel have been maintained in the country so far, despite state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) incurring heavy losses due to elevated energy prices.

The estimated under-recovery of OMCs during the June quarter is expected to surge to Rs 2 lakh crore and losses are likely to be around Rs 1 lakh crore, said Hardeep Singh Puri, Union minister of petroleum and natural gas, in a post on X.

“India is among very few countries that have not raised energy prices and have maintained steady supplies to citizens even as we see crises unfold in many parts of the world. Our energy sector is absorbing the brunt of the impact,” said Puri.

Reiterating Modi’s appeal, the minister also urged citizens to curtail use of petrol and diesel, use public transport where possible, and carpool as much as possible. Amid surging energy prices, Modi has appealed for austerity measures such as using less fuel, prioritising public transport, reducing unnecessary foreign travel, holding weddings within India and avoiding gold purchases for one year.

The government has been pushing for higher use of natural gas amid an acute shortage of LPG supplies. About 6.79 lakh piped natural gas (PNG) connections have been gasified since March, while infrastructure has been created for an additional 2.68 lakh connections, taking the total to 9.47 lakh connections. Nearly 7.29 lakh customers have been registered for new connections. More than 52,300 PNG consumers had surrendered their LPG connections till May 10.