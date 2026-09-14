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Home / Economy / News / Govt paves way for banks to levy charges on UPI payments above ₹2,000

Govt paves way for banks to levy charges on UPI payments above ₹2,000

MDR is the fee that merchants pay to banks and payment service providers for processing digital payment transactions

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Krity Ambey New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2026 | 11:23 PM IST

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The government on Monday paved the way for banks to levy charges on UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transactions above ₹2,000, through a notification under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.
 
The Centre specified RuPay-powered debit cards and UPI transactions of up to ₹2,000, and said “no bank or system provider shall impose, whether directly or indirectly, any charge upon a person making or receiving a payment by using the electronic modes of payment.” This suggests banks may levy charges on UPI payments above ₹2,000. The final call on whether banks impose charges at this very threshold as well as the magnitude of the merchant discount rate (MDR) remains with the UPI and Services Steering Committee headed by the National Payment Corporation of India.
 
 
MDR is the fee merchants pay to banks and payment service providers for processing digital payment transactions. Currently, merchants do not pay for accepting UPI payments unlike other instruments such as debit or credit cards. 
 
The government had earlier clarified that an MDR on UPI will only apply to a “limited set of merchant transactions over a certain threshold” at a fee lower than credit and debit cards.

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Topics : UPI transactions Banks Finance Ministry

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First Published: Sep 14 2026 | 10:13 PM IST