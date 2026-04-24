Govt bond yields ease after choppy trade; rupee remains under pressure

Government bond yields settled lower on Friday after choppy trade, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond hardening by 4 basis points in early trade, tracking the rise in crude oil prices and US Treasury yields. However, the yield settled 1 basis point lower at 6.94 per cent against the previous close of 6.95 per cent.

“First, the sell-off was driven by rising crude oil prices and higher US Treasury yields. However, in the latter half of the day, news emerged that Iran might visit Pakistan, which triggered a market rally,” said a dealer at a primary dealership.

“As for the auction results, the three-year segment performed exceptionally well, while the rest of the curve was adequately supported. In fact, the longer end showed some aggressive bidding,” he added.

The government sold ₹32,000 crore worth of government securities at the weekly auction. The coupon on the new 30-year green bond was set at 7.5 per cent.

Brent crude oil prices rose beyond $107 per barrel during the day.

On the other hand, the rupee continued to remain under pressure on the back of selling in domestic equities.

The local currency fell by 0.16 per cent to settle at 94.26 against the US dollar. It has depreciated by 4.65 per cent in the current calendar year so far, whereas it has witnessed 0.59 per cent appreciation against the greenback in the current financial year so far.

“The Indian rupee has hit a rough patch, falling for five straight days and seeing its biggest weekly drop since September 2022. This slide is being fuelled by a combination of the RBI loosening its grip on currency rules and rising oil prices caused by global tensions. Investors are becoming cautious again, with foreign institutions pulling money out of the market after a brief period of buying. As long as global jitters persist, the rupee remains on shaky ground, and it could head towards 95 against the US dollar,” said Dilip Parmar, senior research analyst, HDFC Securities.

The overnight weighted average call rate also softened following the reversal of ₹2 trillion variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction. The WACR was at 5.12 per cent, against the previous close of 5.25 per cent. The market remains divided on the possibility of another VRRR auction by the RBI.

The net liquidity in the banking system was in a surplus of ₹2.98 trillion on Thursday, latest data by the RBI showed.