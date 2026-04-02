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Govt bond yields surge 9 basis points on rise in crude oil prices

Government bond yields climbed as crude oil and US Treasury yields rose, while improved liquidity conditions pushed overnight rates below the policy repo rate

government bond, bond market

Yields extended their rise following the weekly gilt auction, where the cut-off price came in lower than market expectations, prompting a sell-off in the secondary market.

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 10:37 PM IST

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Government bond yields hardened on Thursday, tracking a surge in global crude oil prices and an uptick in US Treasury yields, dealers said. The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond climbed 9 basis points to close at 7.13 per cent.
 
Brent crude prices jumped around 6 per cent to $107 per barrel after US President Donald Trump signalled that attacks on Iran would continue, heightening geopolitical tensions. Meanwhile, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note rose 5 basis points to 4.35 per cent, adding to the upward pressure on domestic yields.
 
“The domestic yields were largely tracking crude and US yields,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “The OIS [overnight index swap] rates also rose due to offshore paying,” he added.
 
 
The one-year OIS rate rose to 6.37 per cent, against the previous close of 6.25 per cent, whereas the five-year OIS rate rose to 6.87 per cent against the previous close of 6.79 per cent.
 
Yields extended their rise following the weekly gilt auction, where the cut-off price came in lower than market expectations, prompting a sell-off in the secondary market. Dealers said yields spiked by about 5 basis points immediately after the auction results were announced.

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Sentiment was further weighed down as traders refrained from carrying open positions into the long weekend amid prevailing uncertainties, pushing yields higher towards the close of trade.
 
“The demand at the auction was weak, which led to some selling. Then, we have a long weekend, people did not want to keep their positions open,” said a dealer at a primary dealership.
 
Market participants expect the benchmark 10-year government bond yield to test 7.25 per cent by the end of April, amid global uncertainties. Additionally, heavy supply of state development loans (SDLs) is seen exerting further upward pressure on yields.
 
The government plans to issue Rs 8.2 trillion of dated securities in H1FY27, broadly in line with previous years. However, the market will have to absorb this supply alongside the state development loan (SDL) calendar. Yields are, therefore, likely to remain under pressure in the first half.
 
On the other hand, the weighted average call money market rate fell below the policy repo rate to 5.20 per cent, after spiking to 6.9 per cent on the last day of the previous financial year. The central bank had conducted two variable rate repo auctions on Tuesday after money market rates had surged close to 7 per cent.
 
The net liquidity in the banking system was in a surplus of Rs 1.84 trillion on Wednesday, the latest data by the RBI showed.
 
The weighted average tri-party repo rate also softened to 4.92 per cent, against the previous day’s 6.16 per cent.

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Topics : govt bonds Crude Oil Bond Yields Government bonds

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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 8:06 PM IST

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