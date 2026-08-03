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Home / Economy / News / Govt bonds recover on lower crude prices, rupee surrenders early gains

Govt bonds recover on lower crude prices, rupee surrenders early gains

Softer crude prices, expectations of lower state borrowing and FCNR(B) inflows supported bonds, while importer dollar demand erased the rupee's intraday gains.

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Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 7:09 PM IST

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Government bonds recovered all their intraday losses on Monday as softer crude oil prices, expectations of lower state borrowing this month, and continued foreign currency inflows supported market sentiment, dealers said.
 
The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond inched up to 6.89 per cent during the day after Bloomberg Index Services on Friday again deferred the decision on including Indian government securities under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index. However, yields eased through the session as Brent crude prices declined amid optimism over a possible agreement between Iran and other parties.
 
The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond settled at 6.83 per cent, flat from the previous close.
 
 
“The market opened with slightly higher yields because of the Bloomberg index-related sentiment, which was expected. But crude prices declined and there is optimism that a deal between Iran and the other parties may be reached. That improved market sentiment,” said a dealer at a primary dealership.
 
Market participants also cited buying interest at higher yield levels, which supported bond prices.

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Dealers said expectations of lower state development loan (SDL) issuance in August also aided sentiment. The Centre has advanced the release of a development instalment to states, reducing their immediate borrowing requirement and potentially lowering SDL supply this month.
 
They added that strong inflows under the RBI's FCNR(B) swap facility, as reflected in the latest data, also remained supportive for domestic bonds.
 
The rupee also settled little changed against the dollar as strong dollar demand from importers and state-owned banks offset support from lower crude oil prices, dealers said.
 
The domestic currency settled at 95.34 per dollar against the previous close of 95.39 per dollar. It had strengthened to an intraday high of 95.12 per dollar.
 
Market participants said state-owned banks stepped up dollar purchases near the 95.15 per dollar level, largely on behalf of importers, limiting further gains in the rupee despite the decline in oil prices.
 
Market participants are now awaiting the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision on Wednesday for further cues.
 
“The rupee was supported because of the fall in crude prices, and there is hope for peace,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “There was dollar buying by PSU banks and importers, which erased gains,” the person added.
 

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 7:09 PM IST