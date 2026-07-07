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Home / Economy / News / Govt clears ₹1,238 cr PM-SETU investment plans, expands to 200 ITI clusters

Govt clears ₹1,238 cr PM-SETU investment plans, expands to 200 ITI clusters

The Centre has approved Strategic Investment Plans worth Rs 1,237.58 crore under PM-SETU and expanded the skilling programme beyond its pilot phase to all 200 identified ITI clusters

MSME, Training

The Centre has approved ₹1,237.58 crore for PM-SETU projects and expanded the scheme nationwide to modernise ITIs through industry-led partnerships.

Auhona Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

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The Centre has approved Strategic Investment Plans (SIPs) worth Rs 1,237.58 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) scheme and decided to expand the programme beyond its pilot phase to all 200 identified Industrial Training Institute (ITI) clusters across the country.
 
The approvals were cleared at the fourth meeting of the National Steering Committee (NSC) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE). The nationwide rollout will be taken up by states and Union Territories based on implementation readiness and the availability of industry partners, according to a press statement issued by the MSDE on Tuesday.
 
 
"The Committee approved the transition of PM-SETU from its pilot phase to a nationwide rollout across all 200 identified ITI clusters, enabling states and Union Territories to take up implementation based on industry readiness and implementation capacity," the release said.
 
The committee approved five ITI clusters across Odisha, Gujarat and Telangana, with private sector firms selected as anchor industry partners to implement the projects.
 
In Odisha, Jindal Naveen Avasar Ltd will anchor a Rs 240.21-crore cluster led by Government ITI Barbil. ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India will lead a Rs 240.18-crore cluster centred on Government ITI Surat in Gujarat.

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Telangana accounts for the remaining three projects. Apollo MedSkills Ltd will anchor a Rs 241.01-crore cluster based at Government ITI Old City; Sri Siddharth Infratech & Services (India) Pvt Ltd will lead a Rs 275.24-crore cluster centred on Government ITI Patancheru; and Neuland Foundation will anchor a Rs 240.94-crore cluster led by Government ITI Sangareddy.
 
The investment plans were recommended by the respective State Steering Committees before being approved by the NSC.
 
The committee also approved changes to the implementation framework, including measures to simplify project execution, encourage greater participation by industry and public sector undertakings, and broaden the institutional framework supporting the scheme.
 
PM-SETU was announced to facilitate the modernisation of government ITIs through partnerships with industry, with participating firms expected to support infrastructure upgrades, curriculum development and training aligned with industry requirements.
 
PM-SETU received Union Cabinet approval in May 2025 after being announced in the Union Budget 2024–25. The scheme aims to upgrade 1,000 government ITIs through 200 hub-and-spoke clusters with industry participation. The scheme received its first budgetary allocation of Rs 6,140.50 crore in the Union Budget 2026–27 for its implementation.

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Topics : Skill development Telangana Odisha

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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

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