Govt collects ₹9,516 crore tax on undisclosed foreign assets in 3 years

The Centre has collected ₹9,515.79 crore in tax on undisclosed foreign income and assets under the Black Money Act over the last three financial years, the Ministry of Finance has told the Lok Sabha. In a written reply, the Department of Revenue stated that tax imposed stood at ₹949.51 crore in 2023-24, jumped to ₹4,556.64 crore in 2024-25, and reached ₹4,009.64 crore in 2025-26 (up to December 31).

The ministry further informed the House that investigations linked to the Panama, Paradise, and Pandora Papers leaks have so far led to assessments of undisclosed foreign income and assets worth ₹14,636 crore. Till December 31, 2025, 1,368 assessments have been completed, raising a tax and penalty demand of over ₹41,257 crore. As many as 167 prosecution complaints have also been filed.

The government clarified that it does not maintain any country-wise break-up of black money retrieved from abroad.

A major highlight of the reply is the success of the Income Tax Department’s ‘NUDGE’ campaign launched by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in November 2024 and November 2025. Using data received under the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) framework, the department sent targeted messages to thousands of taxpayers. The campaign prompted voluntary disclosures — one phase alone led to 1,57,112 taxpayers revising their returns and reporting foreign assets worth ₹99,882 crore and foreign income of ₹6,540 crore.

The reply lists a series of enforcement measures taken by the government, including the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015; amendments to the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act; use of data analytics and artificial intelligence; strengthened Foreign Asset Investigation Units; close coordination with the Enforcement Directorate; and India’s participation in the global AEOI network and bilateral information exchange pacts with several countries.

“Whenever credible information is received, investigations are initiated promptly,” the ministry stated, underlining its zero-tolerance approach towards black money.