Govt cuts excise duties on petrol, diesel by ₹10/litre each amid Iran war

The government on Friday reduced excise duties on petrol and diesel by ₹10 per litre each, bringing the levy down to ₹3 per litre on petrol and eliminating it entirely on diesel, according to Reuters.

The move comes against the backdrop of a global energy crisis triggered by the US-Israel conflict with Iran and Tehran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route through which nearly a fifth of the world’s crude oil and gas supply, estimated at 20-25 million barrels per day, is transported.

It is to note that prior to the conflict, India sourced around 12-15 per cent of its crude oil imports through this key corridor.

The sharp cut in duties is expected to ease cost pressures on oil marketing companies (OMCs) and help cushion the impact of volatile global crude prices driven by ongoing West Asia tensions.