Govt cuts windfall tax on diesel, petrol and ATF exports, effective today

India has lowered windfall taxes on exports of ​petrol, diesel and aviation turbine ​fuel with effect from Saturday, according ‌to a government order.

The duty on diesel exports has been cut to ₹24 ($0.2515) per litre from ₹25.5, while petrol duty has been set at zero rupees per litre, down from ₹3.5, the government ‌order showed.

The tax on aviation turbine fuel has been set at ₹19.5 per litre from ₹22 earlier.

India first imposed windfall taxes in July 2022 to capture ​extraordinary gains from soaring oil prices and scrapped it two ‌years later. The levy was reintroduced in March 2026 ​after ‌oil prices surged during the US-Israeli war ‌on Iran.

India currently revises the export levies every fortnight, based on ‌international prices ​of crude ​oil and petroleum products.