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Home / Economy / News / Govt directs PNG rollout to schools, colleges within 5 days amid LPG crisis

Govt directs PNG rollout to schools, colleges within 5 days amid LPG crisis

Amid LPG shortages, the government has asked CGD firms to provide PNG connections to schools, colleges, and community kitchens within five days where pipeline infrastructure exists

gas pipeline

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 9:26 PM IST

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The government has directed city gas distribution (CGD) companies to connect residential schools and colleges, community and Anganwadi kitchens through piped natural gas (PNG) within five days, wherever pipeline infrastructure is available.
 
“Amongst the vulnerable sections, for cooking fuel supply security, the Government has targeted hospitals, canteens, restaurants etc. where mass cooking takes place and need uninterrupted fuel supply,” the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) said in an order today, adding that student hostels in universities and colleges of different disciplines as well as private hostels are covered under the priority categories.
 
The state governments and Union Territories (UTs) have been advised to proactively implement reforms aimed at expediting the laying of infrastructure, including streamlining approval processes, rationalising local levies, and addressing cost-related bottlenecks, it added.
 
 
A compliance report on connectivity should be submitted after five days and thereafter on a daily basis, the regulator said.
 
The Indian government is urging consumers to shift to PNG as the country is hit by a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) crisis due to the ongoing West Asia crisis. Amid the LPG shortage, the government has prioritised LPG for domestic consumption while cutting allocation for commercial users.
 
On March 21, the government announced an additional 20 per cent allocation of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to states, bringing the total allocation to 50 per cent, as several businesses are hit by the recent cooking gas crisis.
 
The additional 20 per cent allocation should be prioritised for sectors, namely restaurants, dhabas, hotels, industrial canteens, food processing or dairy, subsidised canteens or outlets run by state governments or local bodies for food, community kitchens, and 5 kg free trade LPG (FTL) for migrant labourers.
 

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Topics : CGD gas supplies lpg crisis

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 9:26 PM IST

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