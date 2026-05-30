Govt exempts import duty on cotton for five months till October 30

In a bid to improve cotton availability for the domestic textile industry and lower input costs, the Union government on Saturday exempted cotton imports from customs duty and Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) for five months, effective June 1 through October 31, 2026.

The exemption, notified by the Ministry of Finance, applies to cotton classified under tariff heading 5201. Under the notification, imported cotton will be exempt from the entire customs duty as well as AIDC during the specified period.

A government official said the temporary relief is intended to augment cotton supplies for the Indian textile sector while balancing the interests of domestic cotton growers. The measure is expected to reduce raw material costs for textile and apparel manufacturers, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and improve the availability of cotton in the domestic market.

"Industry players have been seeking measures to address supply constraints and rising input costs, which have affected competitiveness in recent months. The duty waiver is expected to support textile production and exports by ensuring easier access to imported cotton during the peak demand period," said Anil Bharadwaj, secretary general of the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME).