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Home / Economy / News / Govt extends customs duty waiver on key petrochemical imports till July 15

Govt extends customs duty waiver on key petrochemical imports till July 15

The customs duty exemption on around 40 critical petrochemical products was introduced on April 2 as a temporary and targeted relief measure and was scheduled to end on June 30

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Aman Sahu
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 5:09 PM IST

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The government has extended the nil customs duty on imports of critical petrochemical products by 15 days, until July 15, to help maintain supply stability amid the West Asia crisis.
 
The customs duty exemption on around 40 critical petrochemical products was introduced on April 2 as a temporary and targeted relief measure and was scheduled to end on June 30.
 
In a notification issued on Tuesday, the Finance Ministry said the exemption will now remain in force until July 15. The measure is aimed at supporting industries that rely on petrochemical feedstock and intermediates, including plastics, packaging, textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, automotive components and other manufacturing sectors.
 
 
When announcing the exemption on April 2, the ministry had said the decision was taken in view of the ongoing conflict in West Asia and the resulting disruptions in global supply chains.
 
The ministry had said the move was intended to ensure the availability of critical petrochemical inputs for domestic industries, ease cost pressures on downstream sectors and maintain supply stability. It had also said the exemption would benefit consumers of finished products.
 
The products covered under the exemption include methanol, anhydrous ammonia, toluene, styrene, dichloromethane (methylene chloride), vinyl chloride monomer, polybutadiene, styrene-butadiene and unsaturated polyester resins.
 
Disruptions in shipping routes due to the conflict in West Asia have raised concerns over imports of fertiliser, crude oil and natural gas. India is a major importer of fertiliser and petroleum.

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Topics : Import duty Petrochemicals Chemicals

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 5:00 PM IST

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