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Home / Economy / News / Govt extends PMGSY-III with ₹83,977 crore outlay, approves rail projects

Govt extends PMGSY-III with ₹83,977 crore outlay, approves rail projects

The Cabinet has extended PMGSY-III till March 2028 with ₹83,977 crore outlay and approved key railway expansion projects to enhance connectivity, capacity and support economic activity

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (File Photo: PTI)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 4:27 PM IST

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The Cabinet on Saturday approved the continuation of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-III) till March 2028. The scheme’s outlay has been revised to ₹83,977 crore, with funding to be shared between the Centre and states.
 
"The extension will focus on upgrading rural road connectivity to agricultural markets, schools and healthcare facilities. Timelines have also been extended, with road and bridge works in plain areas to be completed by March 2028, and bridge works in hilly regions by March 2029," Union I&B minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a briefing.
 
He added that the move will help strengthen rural economies, improve access to essential services, and generate employment.
 

Rail projects approved to boost capacity

The Cabinet also cleared two railway expansion projects to enhance capacity on key corridors.
 
One of the projects involves the construction of the third and fourth railway lines between Ghaziabad and Sitapur, spanning 403 km, at an estimated cost of ₹14,926 crore.

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The project, which is part of the Delhi–Guwahati high-density network, is expected to be completed in four years and will include six new stations across Uttar Pradesh, Vaishnaw said.
 
"It is aimed at facilitating faster movement of both passenger and freight trains, while also supporting industrial hubs along the corridor," he added.
 
In addition, the Cabinet cleared the third and fourth railway line project between Rajahmundry (Nidadavolu) and Visakhapatnam (Duvvada), with an estimated cost of ₹9,889 crore.
 
The project is expected to enhance capacity on the east coast corridor, improving efficiency in freight and passenger movement and reducing congestion on one of the country’s critical rail routes, Vaishnaw said.
 
The five Cabinet decisions together involve an estimated outlay of over ₹1.28 trillion. 
 

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Topics : Union Cabinet rail projects Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana Industry News BS Web Reports

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First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 4:27 PM IST

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