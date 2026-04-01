Govt grants temporary customs duty relief for SEZ goods sold domestically

India will grant a ​temporary customs duty ​relief for goods ‌manufactured in special economic zones and sold in the domestic market, according to a government notice dated Tuesday.

The lowered duty ‌rates will range between 5 per cent to 12.5 per cent across industries, the notice showed.

The relief will be effective from ​April 1, 2026 to March 31, ‌2027 and will ​be available ‌to businesses that started ‌production on or before March ‌31, 2025