Govt has no plan to raise gold, silver import duties amid market volatility
India is the world's second-largest consumer of gold and the largest consumer of silver
Reuters NEW DELHI
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India has no plans to raise duties on gold and silver imports, a government source said on Monday, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to avoid buying gold for a year due to the impact of the Iran war.
India is the world's second-largest consumer of gold and the largest consumer of silver.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: May 11 2026 | 2:49 PM IST