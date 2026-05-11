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Home / Economy / News / Govt has no plan to raise gold, silver import duties amid market volatility

Govt has no plan to raise gold, silver import duties amid market volatility

India is ​the ‌world's second-largest consumer of gold ‌and the largest ‌consumer of silver

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

| Representative Image: Adobe Stock

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 2:49 PM IST

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India ​has no plans ​to raise ‌duties on gold and silver imports, a government source said on Monday, a day after Prime ‌Minister Narendra Modi urged people to avoid buying gold for a year due to ​the impact of the Iran ‌war.

India is ​the ‌world's second-largest consumer of gold ‌and the largest ‌consumer of silver.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi gold imports Gold import duty Silver imports

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 2:49 PM IST

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