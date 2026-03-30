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Home / Economy / News / Govt has taken steps to counter West Asia crisis impact: MoS Finance

Govt has taken steps to counter West Asia crisis impact: MoS Finance

Global crude prices have risen almost 50 per cent since the US and Israel launched military strikes against Iran on February 28, triggering sweeping retaliation from Tehran

Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow, 33-kilometre-wide maritime corridor between Oman and Iran but despite its size, it handles over 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 4:59 PM IST

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The government has taken a host of measures to mitigate external risks, support the balance of payments, and maintain macroeconomic stability amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said on Monday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Chaudhary said the government is consistently reviewing and closely monitoring the economic impact of the ongoing West Asia conflict at the highest levels and taking immediate corrective and facilitative measures as warranted.

Seven new empowered groups have been constituted to undertake swift and far-reaching action on supply chains, petrol-diesel, fertilisers, gas and inflation. In addition, an Inter-Ministerial Group on supply chain resilience has been operationalised to monitor the situation and coordinate facilitation measures related to exports and imports.

 

To a question on the extent by which the GDP growth and foreign investment is likely to be affected due to the crisis, Chaudhary said, "The overall impact of the ongoing conflict will depend on the evolving global situation, including the duration and intensity of the conflict".

He listed out the steps taken by the government to deal with the crisis, including measures to manage external sector volatility and support the balance of payments.

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The government has taken steps to diversify crude oil/LNG/LPG import sources, and also to enhance LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) production, rationalise natural gas allocation to priority sectors, encourage LPG-to-PNG (pipeline natural gas) conversions where systems are in place, and curb hoarding through enforcement actions.

"Supply chains are being closely monitored, supported by trade facilitation measures and coordinated inter-ministerial action. These measures are aimed at mitigating external risks, supporting the balance of payments, and maintaining macroeconomic stability," Chaudhary said.

Global crude prices have risen almost 50 per cent since the US and Israel launched military strikes against Iran on February 28, triggering sweeping retaliation from Tehran.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : West Asia and the Gulf Tehran BS Reads

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 4:59 PM IST

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