Thursday, July 16, 2026 | 02:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Govt identifies $51 bn in critical imports for domestic manufacturing push

Govt identifies $51 bn in critical imports for domestic manufacturing push

India's latest push to boost domestic production comes ‌as it grapples with supply-chain risks heightened by geopolitical tensions

Indian economy, trade, exports, imports

The items span sectors from footwear to ‌textiles, electric vehicle industries and solar panels Image: Bloomberg

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 2:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is seeking to push domestic manufacturing across a ​pool of items currently worth $51 billion in imports, ​three government sources said, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‌seeks to reduce the country's reliance on overseas suppliers.

The South Asian nation imported $775 billion worth of goods in the 12 months ended March 2026 and an internal government analysis showed that imports worth $398 billion have the potential to be replaced by local manufacturing, the first government source said.

Of this, about $51 billion in imports were viewed as those that are seen as critical inputs of manufacturing of items across ‌a range of industries from textiles to solar panels, the source said, adding that about 100 items from this set would be taken up for immediate action.

 

The three government sources, who are familiar with the exercise, did not want to be identified because it was confidential. India's trade ministry did not immediately ​respond to Reuters' request for comment.

India's latest push to boost domestic production comes ‌as it grapples with supply-chain risks heightened by geopolitical tensions. It is also seeking to reduce its dependence ​on ‌China and narrow its trade deficit.

Also Read

battery

Govt invites global bids for 10 gwh manufacturing under PLI ACC scheme

urea, farmer, fertiliser

Cabinet may clear new urea investment policy on Wednesday to curb imports

labour

India prohibits import of goods produced using forced labour amid US probe

Trade exports

Govt amends trade policy, bans import of goods produced with forced labour

Trade, ports, export

India's trade deficit widens to five-month high of $30.43 billion in June

The items span sectors from footwear to ‌textiles, electric vehicle industries and solar panels, one of the sources said.

"The identification is based on the fact that these ‌are ​critical for economic ​resilience, cutting reliance on suppliers such as China, and to achieve cost competitiveness through incentives and subsidies," another ‌government source said.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Inflation, CPI

CBDT raises Cost Inflation Index to 384 for financial year 2026-27

drugs, pharma

Indian pharma exports to UK may top $980 mn in FY27 on trade deal push

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Modi

Govt plans incentives to cut import reliance to shield India from shocks

Petrol, diesel, petrol pump

India raises windfall tax on diesel and ATF exports amid oil surge

Tata Group

Tatas to foray into shipbuilding biz, eye $1 billion Kerala projectpremium

Topics : India imports manufacturing imports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to WatchQ1 Results TodayMRPL Share PriceJio Financial Q1 Results TodayCost Inflation Index for FY27Axis Bank Q1 PreviewSBI Funds Management IPO Last DayUpcoming Q1 ResultsBiocon Share Price