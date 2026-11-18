Amid a raging dispute over the India-UK trade pact, India is now imposing an effective duty of 162.5% on bulk Scotch imports, jolting liquor firms as the levies exceed the 150% charged before the landmark agreement, according to eight sources and a government document.

The India-UK trade agreement implemented in July halved tariff rates on Scotch to 75%, and businesses and Britain both hailed it as a big win for companies like Pernod Ricard and Diageo, which import Scotch in bulk and blend it to make popular products for India's $65 billion liquor market.

But in the first major dispute linked to the India-UK pact, Indian investigators have argued companies are using wrong customs classifications in importing bulk Scotch concentrates. These are deemed to be raw material used to make drinks like blended whiskies.

Since May, such imports, Indian investigators argue, come under a newly created customs line for so-called "compound alcoholic preparations", which attracts a 150% tariff.

These imports then attract a consumption tax, which takes the full duty amount to 162.5%, according to a government document reviewed by Reuters and eight sources, including industry executives and customs agents, who have direct knowledge of the matter.

As the standoff drags on, thousands of litres of bulk Scotch in more than 80 shipping containers belonging to Pernod, Diageo and Bacardi have been stuck at ports, Reuters reported last week.

Under a so-called provisional release pending investigation, duty at 75% of the goods' value needs to be paid up front, with the rest covered by bank guarantees, the sources said.

"Industry has already reduced prices of Scotch products in the market when the India-UK pact kicked in, and now they are faced with higher duties again," said a source in the liquor importing business.

Pernod, which owns UK-based Chivas Brothers, Diageo and many other Indian companies believe Scotch imports — bulk and bottled both — should be taxed only at 75% as per the trade pact.

The British government has repeatedly said in statements it is working with New Delhi on the issue, while India has said the dispute will be resolved soon.

Pernod and Diageo have moved to arrange bank guarantees and other funding to get their blocked containers released so that business can continue, while Bacardi is still deciding its next steps, said three of the sources.

Diageo declined to comment, while Pernod and Bacardi did not respond to queries. The Indian finance ministry and the tax authority also did not respond.

BUSINESSES FEAR DISRUPTIONS

Long-drawn tariff disputes have long been a sore point for foreign investors and have hit the likes of Volkswagen and Samsung. Indian officials say they only enforce the law of the land, but executives say they are often caught off guard by how New Delhi classifies imports.

Mumbai-listed majors Radico Khaitan, Allied Blenders and Distillers and Tilaknagar Industries all import bulk Scotch and are under scrutiny, like Pernod and Diageo. Smaller companies can face more stress in arranging bank guarantees as they may require collateral. Such guarantees also need to be reported as contingent liabilities.

"We have no alternative at this stage," said one Indian executive, referring to a potential disruption in the market because of the lack of bulk Scotch. "Meeting the production requirements is extremely critical, even though bank guarantees stress working capital."

About 80% of Scotch whisky imports from Britain by volume arrive in bulk, and India is the biggest market for Scotch by volume.

Most bulk Scotch imports go into making so-called Indian-Made Foreign Liquor, or IMFL whisky, by mixing a little Scotch with other spirits. Such mass-market offerings are far cheaper than wholly imported whiskies like Chivas Regal or Johnnie Walker.

Whisky tariffs were a sticking point during years of protracted negotiations leading up to the trade deal's celebrated July 15 implementation. Britain has said "iconic UK products" including whiskies will benefit from the pact.

The UK's Scotch Whisky Association has forecast the trade deal could boost Scotch exports to India by $1.34 billion over five years.

A confidential memo from Indian investigators that was reported by Reuters last week said any misclassification under the India-UK pact needs to stop as it has "substantial revenue implications" for New Delhi.

The liquor industry sources in India said while the classification issue was being debated, they did not anticipate the imposition of the additional local tax.

"The local tax addition is a googly," one industry source said, using a cricket term for a deceptive delivery from a bowler.