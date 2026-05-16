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Home / Economy / News / Govt imposes curbs on silver imports after sharp rise in shipments

Govt imposes curbs on silver imports after sharp rise in shipments

The notification from the DGFT comes within a week of the government raising the duty on the import of the precious metal to 15 per cent from 6 per cent

silver, silver prices

Representative image from file.

Krity Ambey
1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 8:23 PM IST

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The government on Saturday imposed restrictions on the import of silver, according to a notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

The notification from the DGFT comes within a week of the government raising the duty on the import of the precious metal to 15 per cent from 6 per cent.

Commodities under the restricted category require a government-issued licence for imports.

The government's decision to hike the import duty on silver and impose restrictions likely stems from India's silver imports jumping over twofold to $411.06 million in April.

The government also raised the import duty on gold and imposed restrictions on its imports this week.

 

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Topics : Silver imports Silver Commodity

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 8:23 PM IST

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